‘Darcey & Stacey’ Preview: Stacey Admits She’s ‘Over’ Florian’s Jealousy

Stacey gets ready to go to a business meeting in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Darcey & Stacey.’ When Florian begins asking questions, his jealousy is on full display.

Stacey Silva gets dressed for her business meeting, and she’s rocking a very sexy red number. Florian gets a good look at Stacey’s outfit and starts asking questions about the business meeting. Stacey reveals the meeting is happening at a bar. “What the f**k?” Florian asks in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 31 episode of Darcey & Stacey.

Stacey refuses to let Florian dictate her life, especially when it comes to her business opportunities. “I knew Florian was jealous to a point, but it’s getting very awkward for me and I’m kind of like over it,” Stacey admits. “I’m going to be in business meetings, networking with a lot of people and men, so I’m not going to let his jealousy get in the way.”

Stacey is going ahead with the meeting. She stresses to Florian that he has “nothing to worry about.” Florian seems to be on the same page as Stacey, but then he tells her that she basically has a curfew! “You need to look at the time and come,” Florian tells Stacey. “You need to come on time. Or daddy be mad.” Stacey laughs the whole thing off and gives Florian a kiss.

Florian isn’t happy about this business meeting, but Stacey’s going anyway. He’s never heard of a business meeting happening in a bar. That’s not how things are done in Albania. He also doesn’t know Michael, the person Stacey is meeting with. On her way out, Stacey says to Florian, “Everything’s going to be fine.”

Earlier in the season, it was Stacey who got jealous during one of Florian’s modeling gigs. When she found out that Florian was doing a photoshoot with another woman, Stacey got a little upset. “Why couldn’t I have modeled with you?” Stacey asked Florian, who stay silent. “I know we look good together.” Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.