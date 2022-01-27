Evangeline Lily Faces Backlash After Attending Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest & Saying COVID Was A Flu

After attending an anti-vaccine mandate protest, actress Evangeline Lily faced pushback from social media users who disagreed with her political viewpoints.

Actress Evangeline Lily took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to share a few photos from a Washington D.C. protest against vaccine mandates that took place over the weekend — a social media share that upset some users. “I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” the Marvel star captioned the post which featured black-and-white protestors with various signs against “mandates” and for “medical freedom.” “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society…under any threat whatsoever.”

The Ant-Man actress continued her sentiment, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems,” she wrote. “I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

“So Evangeline Lilly not only compared vaccines to abortions but was also at that the protest where RFK Jr. compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust,” one Twitter user wrote. “And we are supposed to believe ‘it’s just an opinion’? I say recast her.” Another person joked, “[S]adly crossing Evangeline Lilly’s name of the list of reputable medical sources, another great loss for the culture.”

“Evangeline Lilly isn’t a scientist last time I checked,” another user commented. “It’s not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of public health What is so hard about this?”

Evangeline was infamous for airing out her views on COVID back at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 when she revealed that she refused to self-quarantine amidst her cancer-stricken father. She also compared the virus to a “respiratory flu” and condemned the government for overreaching. “There’s ‘something’ every election year,” she wrote at the time. She then issued a long public apology the next day on Instagram.