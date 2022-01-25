Ryan Gosling Takes Daughters Esmeralda, 7, & Amada, 5, For Ice Cream In LA — Photo

Ryan Gosling stopped at a lumber store before taking his adorable and energetic daughters Esmeralda and Amada, who he shares with Eva Mendes, out for a sweet treat.

Ryan Gosling, 41, looked like he was enjoying spending quality time with his daughters on Jan. 24! The actor was spotted out and about with Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, who he shares with partner Eva Mendes, 47, while going to a DIY and lumber store before hitting up an ice cream shop in Los Angeles, CA. The trio looked like they were having a great time before one of them took a tumble but Ryan was quick to scoop her up and all was well.

During the fun outing, Ryan wore a blue and white plaid shirt, jeans, boots and a baseball cap. He also had on a white face mask. The girls had on black tops and comfortable pants as well as matching neon yellow boots. They both had their long hair down and wore white face masks just like their proud father.

Ryan’s rare public outing with his daughters comes just a few months after he made headlines for rocking a yellow suit at a a TAG Heuer party. It included a yellow blazer over a black top and yellow pants. He also wore black boots and got a lot of attention for the cool and handsome look and the special event happened just after he was announced as a brand ambassador For TAG.

Around the same time as the announcement, Ryan gave an interview about what life was like for him and Eva and their daughters while in quarantine due to the COVID pandemic. “Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” The Notebook actor said about the struggles. “So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

Ryan and Eva have been together since 2011 and have been raising their daughters in a mostly private environment. They tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight and are similar when it comes to their romance.