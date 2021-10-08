See Pics

Ryan Gosling Looks So Handsome In Yellow Suit For Rare Public Appearance

Ryan Gosling made a rare public appearance at a TAG Heuer party in LA when he looked incredibly dapper in a bright yellow suit.

Be still our hearts! Ryan Gosling, 40, looked like a dreamboat when he attended a TAG Heuer party in Los Angeles on Oct. 7. The actor very rarely makes public appearances, so we were pleasantly surprised to see him at the event rocking a bright yellow suit.

Ryan Gosling looked incredibly handsome in a fitted yellow suit when he attended a TAG Heuer party in Los Angeles on Oct. 7.

Ryan was just announced as a brand ambassador For TAG, so he was definitely the man of the hour at the event. For the occasion, he donned a fitted crushed velvet bright yellow suit with a tight black T-shirt underneath his opened blazer. He topped his look off with a gold necklace, a black leather belt, and patent black leather shoes.

Ryan celebrated his new ad campaign for the brand which was released on October 7 and pictures him driving in a slew of photos. The entire campaign was shot in blue and red and featured Ryan wearing a black leather jacket while driving a vintage car and showing off the TAG watch on his wrist.

Ryan rarely steps out on the red carpet and it’s been quite a long time since we’ve seen him at events. He prefers to hang out with his wife, Eva Mendes, and their two daughtersEsmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5.

Meanwhile, Ryan wasn’t the only hunk at the party, because Patrick Dempsey, who is also a brand ambassador, was also in attendance. Patrick looked as handsome as ever when he donned a navy blue linen suit.

He rocked a fitted blazer with a black sweater untucked, underneath. A pair of matching, loose pants, and black patent leather shoes completed his look.