Demi Lovato Fans Think They’re Shading Their Ex Max Ehrich With Wild Post

The ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ singer had a short a simple message when describing their ex in an Instagram comment!

Demi Lovato is showing some serious self-love. Literally. Fans have been reading into an Instagram comment from the popstar, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, penned on Monday January 24. The 29-year-old singer left a hilarious comment on an Instagram post asking for short descriptions of people’s exes, and fans think they were sounding off about their ex-fiancé Max Ehrich30.

Demi’s shady comment. (Instagram/Demi Lovato)

Demi commented on a post from the sex toy retailer Bellesa, which was asking for people to describe their ex in three words. The Dancing With The Devil singer simply responded with the words no ex would ever want to hear to describe them: “My vibrator’s better.” Fans celebrated Demi’s shady and hilarious comment, and it’s been liked over 1,500 times on Instagram. Fans naturally thought they were speaking about Max.

Of course, Demi hasn’t been shy about their love for their vibrator. The singer teamed up with Bellesa back in November to create the “Demi Wand” a sex toy designed to “take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level.”

Long before the shady comment, Demi and Max dated from March 2020 until September of that year. The pair had gotten engaged in July, but obviously called it off when their relationship ended. Their heartbreak over the split was chronicled in the YouTube docu-series Dancing With The Devil, when Demi cried about the breakup from Max. After all was said and done, Demi admitted to feeling duped by the relationship. “I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing,” they said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March 2021. “Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.’”

Demi and Max were engaged from July 2020 until they broke up in September. (SplashNews)

Even though they seemed heartbroken after the relationship ended, Demi has had plenty of occasions where they’ve trolled Max since the breakup. Since the split, Demi released the song “15 Minutes,” which seemed to be a not-so-subtle diss directed at their former fiancé.

 