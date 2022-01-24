See Message

Kim Kardashian Remembers Thierry Mugler After His Death: ‘There’s No One Like You’

SplashNews
Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in a stylish all white dress and stuns while looking inside at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening night in Montreal Canada. Kim was spotted checking out the one of a kind designer pieces inside the various showrooms and was joined by a friend also who she left the event with in the sub zero temperatures outside in the snow. Dress ? Thierry Mugler Vintage Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5067745 260219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood Vintage
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the Mercer hotel dressed in leather to go to the Jimmy Fallon show in New York Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5115093 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share several photos of herself with Thierry Mugler along with a lengthy heartfelt message that called the fashion designer ‘magic’ as her ‘heart breaks.’

Kim Kardashian, 41, is speaking out after the shocking loss of French fashion designer Thierry Mugler. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed how much the creative talent’s death, which was announced on Jan. 23, is affecting her, and looked back on their incredible time working together in a new Instagram post. In addition to including several photos of them interacting, Kim included photos of herself wearing the styles he made for her and captioned the overall post with a loving message.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s message about Thierry Mugler. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“Manfred Thierry Mugler 💔 My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you,” the message began. “There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!”

Kim Kardashian
The ending of Kim’s message. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Related Gallery

Stars Who Died In 2022: Photos Of Bob Saget, Meat Loaf & More

Thierry Mugler100th performance of the Mugler Follies show, Paris, France - 26 May 2014
Gaspard Ulliel 5th Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, Monaco - 23 Sep 2021
Louie Anderson 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' TV series screening, New York, America - 30 Mar 2016

“You always said beauty will save the world – and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty,” she continued. “I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred’s family, friends, JB and his incredible team – and everyone who loved him and who’s lives he has touched ✨🕊”

Kim’s message about Thierry comes just one day after he passed away at the age of 73. He and Kim were so close that he actually came out of retirement from the fashion world to design her gown for the 2019 MET Gala. The iconic look, which can be seen below, included dripping jewels that were meant to look like drops of water and it made quite an impression that year.

Kim Kardashian’s 2019 MET Gala look designed by Thierry Mugler. (Shutterstock)

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” Kim told Vogue (via Harper’s Baazar) at the time. “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”