Kim Kardashian Remembers Thierry Mugler After His Death: ‘There’s No One Like You’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share several photos of herself with Thierry Mugler along with a lengthy heartfelt message that called the fashion designer ‘magic’ as her ‘heart breaks.’

Kim Kardashian, 41, is speaking out after the shocking loss of French fashion designer Thierry Mugler. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed how much the creative talent’s death, which was announced on Jan. 23, is affecting her, and looked back on their incredible time working together in a new Instagram post. In addition to including several photos of them interacting, Kim included photos of herself wearing the styles he made for her and captioned the overall post with a loving message.

“Manfred Thierry Mugler 💔 My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you,” the message began. “There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!”

“You always said beauty will save the world – and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty,” she continued. “I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred’s family, friends, JB and his incredible team – and everyone who loved him and who’s lives he has touched ✨🕊”

Kim’s message about Thierry comes just one day after he passed away at the age of 73. He and Kim were so close that he actually came out of retirement from the fashion world to design her gown for the 2019 MET Gala. The iconic look, which can be seen below, included dripping jewels that were meant to look like drops of water and it made quite an impression that year.

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” Kim told Vogue (via Harper’s Baazar) at the time. “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”