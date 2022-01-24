Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Tight Blue Dress For Gorgeous Pics After Tristan’s Scandal

Tristan Thompson, who? Khloe Kardashian looked unbothered by her ex’s latest public scandal as she posed for a new series of photos on Instagram on Jan. 23.

Khloe Kardashian served up quite a look to end her Sunday this week! On Jan. 23, the reality star took to Instagram to share a new gallery of photos of herself, where came to slay in a skintight, baby blue dress. The long-sleeved ensemble hugs every inch of Khloe’s figure, and she paired the look with some snakeskin booties and her blonde hair in curls, pulled back into a tight ponytail. Khloe is seated on Louis Vuitton luggage and wearing sunglasses in one photo, as well. “Material Girl,” she captioned the set of images.

For the second half of the pics, she steps outside and takes the sunglasses off to pose with the sunlight in the background. These pics show just the top half of Khloe’s body, with her silver chain necklace also on full display. Her glam is also more visible in the last three pics, with dramatic eyelashes and a light pink lip to complete the look.

Khloe appears to be moving on from the latest drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who is also the father of her daughter, True Thompson, 3. Khloe got back together with Tristan at the beginning of 2021, nearly two years after he cheated on her by kissing Jordyn Woods at a party. However, they split just months later. Although they were co-parenting nicely for most of 2021, things fell apart at the end of the year when news broke that Tristan had allegedly fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

The baby was born in December, and in January, a paternity test confirmed that Tristan was the baby’s father. In court documents, Tristan confirmed that he had an affair with Maralee in March, which is when he was still dating Khloe. Maralee also produced evidence to reveal that her relationship with Tristan had actually gone on for several months before the March hookup, as well.

Khloe has not publicly commented on the situation. However, after all of Tristan’s past indiscretions, she has always maintained that she wants the basketball player to be in True’s life. It’s unclear if the situation will be address on the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu show, which is set to premiere sometime this year.