Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Bondage Style One Piece In Throwback Photo From Italy

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share several eye-catching and gorgeous pics from her romantic vacation with fiance Travis Barker, which took place in Aug. 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is reminiscing about the summer days in her latest social media post. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared pics from her time in Portofino, Italy with her fans on Jan. 22 and showed off her amazing figure in a black bondage style swimsuit. She posed in the stylish one piece while standing in a doorway and in front of a mirror and had her shoulder-length locks down and parted in the middle.

The post also included pics of other special moments from her trip, which took place with her fiance Travis Barker, 46. The snapshots showed wine glasses on a dinner table outside among beautiful lights, incredible waterfronts and boats, and a cute moment in which Kourtney was taking a photo of her shirtless soon-to-be husband while wearing a neon green bikini.

“Portofino, Italy August 2021,” she captioned the post before it received a lot of compliments from followers. Travis was one of the first to reply with a simple yet effective sweating emoji while another follower wrote, “Awesome.” A third person called the post “everything” and others left heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the pics.

Just a couple of weeks before Kourtney shared her throwback pics, she and Travis made headlines when they posed for photos on a beach walk while wearing matching black Balaclava masks. The soon-to-be wife and the Blink 182 drummer were joined by Kourtney’s kids, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, during the beach fun and they were all dressed in comfortable-looking clothes while the sun shined down on them.

Kourtney and Travis have been getting a lot of attention ever since they announced their engagement in Oct. The longtime friends started dating around Jan. 2021 and went public with their relationship in Feb. Ever since then, they’ve been spotted at various PDA-filled events and have often shared loving posts about each other on Instagram.