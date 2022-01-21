Betty White Thanks Fans For ‘Love & Support’ In Final Video Before Death – Watch

In the last video Betty White recorded before her passing, the comedy icon took a moment to thank all her fans and supporters for the love they’ve given her throughout her extraordinary life.

The world continues to reel from the loss of Betty White, who passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. Fans still heartbroken over her death were given one last glimpse of the Golden Girls star on Friday (Jan. 21) when her official social media accounts shared a video. “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” says Betty in the clip, sitting in a chair while wearing a vibrant green jacket. “Thank you so much. And stick around.” ‘

An explanation for this video was found in the caption. “Good morning! As we continue to see numbers coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge,” read the message written by Betty’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas. “She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank [you] from Betty and the animals.”

Hours before sharing the video, Kiersten posted a photo of her alongside Betty. “So, I decided to post what I’m sure is the last photo taken of her,” wrote Betty’s assistant. “Same day. After we completed recording the video for the film. I don’t have many pictures with her, because I never felt like I wanted to impose since she was always asked to take photos with people wherever we went. But I asked on 12/20/21 and I’m so glad I did. A wonderful memory of a happy, fun-filled day!”

Betty also recorded a message to be included in Betty White: A Celebration, a theatrical event meant to commemorate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, but became a public memorial to her life and legacy. Betty recorded “a shout-out to her fans that she did 10 days before she passed away,” said Steve Boettcher, one of the minds behind the special. “She looked amazing, she loved getting ‘glammed up,’ as she calls it, in her hair, makeup, she was just striking and beautiful.”