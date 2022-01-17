Betty White‘s Assistant Shares One Of Her Last Photos Taken 11 Days Before Death

Betty White was ‘radiant,’ ‘beautiful’ and ‘as happy as ever’ in her last days as evidenced in a picture taken 11 days before her death.

Betty White’s assistant blessed the Internet with never-before-seen pictures of the actress that were taken just days before she passed away at 99 years old. The picture was uploaded on Monday, January 17, the day that would’ve been Betty’s 100th birthday. The assistant used the late Golden Girls actress’ Facebook account to share an adorable photo of her wearing a green patterned silk blouse and light green top with white pants. Betty wore her iconic red lipstick as she beamed at the camera.

The picture of Betty 11 days before she died comes with a sweet message from her assistant. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21,” she wrote. “I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place ❤️”

What’s even sweeter than one of the last pictures taken of Betty was her last word. Betty’s assistant was also by her side as she passed away and told Carol Burnett what the comedian uttered just before she died. Carol texted Vicki Lawrence who told Page Six what those last words were. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” she shared. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen [Ludden].’” Allen was the name of her late husband.

Betty is continuing to make an impact on the world even in her death. The Hot in Cleveland actress was a passionate animal rights activist. So when she passed, her fans decided to honor her by donating at least $5 to local and national animal shelters for her birthday in what has been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The challenge seems to be a hit as it’s trending on Twitter for her 100th birthday.

The legendary comic passed away on December 31, 2021. Her death certificate deems that she died of “natural causes.” Specifically, it was determined that the cause of death was a stroke. Since then, a number of celebrities have left tributes for the actress including Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock and Joe Biden.