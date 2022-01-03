Betty White’s Last Words Before She Passed Away Revealed: It Was ‘Sweet’

The passing of Betty White has been rough for all those who loved her, but especially those who knew her best. Now, pal Vicki Lawrence, shares Betty’s spoke a single word before she passed peacefully.

The world lost an icon when Betty White passed away on Dec. 31, 2021. The First Lady of Television was a mere weeks away from turning 100, but it was a comfort to many to know that she passed peacefully in her home, without much fuss. Now, a tender detail has been revealed about her final moments with us from pal Vicki Lawrence, who worked with Betty on her TV show “Mama’s Family” back in the day.

Vicki explained in an exclusive interview with Page Six that she spoke with mutual friend Carol Burnett just after Betty’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Vicki, 72, shared. In her reply, Carol gave her a comforting piece of information. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

Allen, as in her late husband Allen Ludden, who passed away in 1981 at the age of 72 from stomach cancer. Throughout her life, Betty only spoke lovingly about her spouse, and for many, like Vicki, it is nice to think of the two of them finally reunited. “How sweet is that?” Vicki added in her interview. “I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’”

Betty and Allen married on June 14, 1963. Though they never had children, Betty was a wonderful stepmother to Allen’s 3 kids from his previous marriage. He sadly died before he could see the real magnitude of her success, like starring in Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, and slew of comedy movies. But like all of us, we’re sure he enjoyed the time he got with her. Here’s hoping they’re together again.