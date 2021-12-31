Sandra Bullock Says Goodbye To Betty White In Heartfelt Tribute: It’s So ‘Sad’

Everyone’s favorite ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve, and those who knew her best are paying tribute; Sandra Bullock’s will make you laugh and cry.

There are so many moments in pop culture history Betty White will be remembered for: her work on Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, hosting SNL after a massive Facebook campaign, but for one generation, she’ll be best known for her role in The Proposal alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. Who could ever forget the Betty and Sandra dancing in the woods while singing Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz‘s “Get Low”?

Shortly after Ryan paid his respects to his friend and Hollywood icon, Sandra shared a statement with Variety. “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” said the star.

Betty famously shared in many interviews that her formula for a long life included enjoying hot dogs and knocking back vodka every chance she could get. Being her friend, it seems a fitting tribute to Betty for Sandra to enjoy the same. The loss of Betty was felt deeply in the Hollywood community, with everyone from Henry Winkler to Josh Gad and even President Biden sharing their pain over the news she has passed away on December 31.

Betty was 99 when she passed, just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. A TV trailblazer and cultural icon whose legendary career spanned eight decades, there were big plans in place to celebrate her milestone birthday, including the special Betty White: 100 Years Young, which is set to debut in theaters. Speaking to People, the creative team behind the special announced that the project will go on as planned. “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to People.