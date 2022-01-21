Artem Chigvintsev Suffers ‘Unexpected Health Issues’ & Pulls Out Of ‘DWTS’ Tour

The ‘DWTS’ dancer announced that he was taking a hiatus from the reality show’s live tour to tend to his health.

Sending get well soon wishes to Artem Chigvintsev! The 39-year-old dancer announced that he had to take some time off from the Dancing With The Stars live tour in a Thursday January 20 Instagram post. Artem shared that he was facing a health issue that needed to be tended to, but he was hoping to be on the mend soon, so he could continue to wow audiences with his dance moves on the road.

While Artem didn’t share what his ailment was, he did say that he was eager to get back on the road as soon as possible. “My time on tour so far has been wonderful — unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues. My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour,” he wrote. He ended the post showing his gratitude to the fans and promised to see them soon: “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Of course, some of Artem’s fellow DWTS competitors and tour-mates commented with their support for the dancer. The tour’s official Instagram left a heart comment. Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Gleb Savchenko were among the many people who left comments of support for their friend. “Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery,” Gleb wrote. Pasha encouraged him to take his time. “Rest up and get better soon man,” he wrote. Daniella also wrote similar well-wishes for him to be on the mend quickly. “Wishing you a fast recovery,” she wrote.

Hopefully Artem will make a complete recovery soon, and he’ll be able to dazzle audiences with his moves soon. While he’s making his recovery, his wife Nikki Bella and one-year-old son Matteo can hopefully be with him while he gets better. Nikki gave birth to the pair’s son in August 2020, and Artem had admitted to missing both his wife and child when he started filming DWTS shortly after his birth.