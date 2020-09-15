See Pic
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo, 1 Month, Celebrates ‘DWTS’ Premiere With Sparkly Onesie

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella’s son is already ‘DWTS’ biggest fan! One-month-old Matteo wore a sparkly onesie to celebrate the show’s premiere, his dad revealed on IG.

We’re just one episode into Dancing With The Stars season 29, and Artem Chigvintsev already has a new fan club president. The professional dancer posted the cutest photo on Instagram of his son, Matteo, that showed the newborn wearing a onesie covered in jewels and stars to support his dad on the night of the DWTS premiere. Who needs the Mirror Ball trophy when you’ve already got the most precious, sparkly gift at home?

Artem, 38, who just welcomed one-month-old Matteo with fiancée (and former DWTS partner) Nikki Bella, captioned his photo, “My number one supporter. I love you Teo with all my heart.” He added the praise hands emoji and revealed that the cute outfit was a gift from Good Morning America. Nikki, 36, commented on the photo of her son with a heart eyes emoji, while Auntie Brie Bella wrote, “Aawww Teo.”

Artem, sadly, isn’t with his baby boy right now. The DWTS pro is quarantining separately from Nikki and Matteo while he competes on the 29th season — a safety regulation required of all dancers and contestants. But back at home, Nikki and Matteo are cheering on Artem and his partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe! She posted an adorable video to her Instagram Story on September 14, the night of the season premiere, showing herself and Matteo watching.

“I got my tag partner to watch Daddy on Dancing With The Stars tonight,” the WWE wrestler and Total Bellas star said in the video. “Matteo, are you ready to watch Daddy dance? Are you? Do we love his partner? Are they just gonna do so amazing this season? Say, ‘Yes,'” she said to her one-month-old son. “Matteo says that every week you better be voting for them or he’s going to dropkick you all. Or do a dance-off… His personality is leaning more toward Mommy, huh, baby?”