Nikki Bella Stuns In Incredibly Sexy Sheer Dress For Creative Arts Emmys With Artem Chigvintsev

nikki bella
Nikki Bella looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sheer plunging gown at the Creative Arts Emmys with her beau, Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella, 37, sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she arrived at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 12. Nikki’s boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, was nominated for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming for Dancing With The Stars, but it was Nikki’s gorgeous dress that truly stole the show.

Nikki opted to wear a stunning brown gown with a halter neckline that was plunging on the front revealing her toned abs. The entire bodice of the dress was sheer, revealing her chest underneath, while the back of the dress was completely cut out. The gown was cinched in at her tiny waist while the rest of the skirt was poofy and had ruffled layers. She topped her looked off with a slicked-back low bun and a bright red lip.

The Total Divas star posted a video of herself posing in the dress with the caption, “How you walk into the Emmy’s Creative Arts when your Love is nominated.” Later on, she posted a slideshow of photos from the event with the caption, “So proud of my Love @theartemc !!! He didn’t win but goodness forever and always he will be an Emmy nominated choreographer, what a dream!! So well deserved!”

She continued the post writing, “I felt so special being his date tonight and watching my Love sparkle!! Goodness he’s so talented! Love you Click!!! And congrats @derekhough you are so talented as well as you @hayley.erbert two gorgeous people inside and out!! But watch out next year Derek ;) I got a man on a mission lol Oh and thank you @nataliesaidi for styling us! Here’s to more styling events together!”

