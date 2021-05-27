Nikki Bella Reveals She’s ’10 Pounds Away’ From Pre-Baby Weight In Intense Workout Video

‘Total Bellas’ star Nikki Bella has opened up about her health journey, eight months after welcoming a baby boy with husband Artem Chigvintsev.

New mom Nikki Bella is back in the gym, after welcoming her first child with Artem Chigvintsev. The former WWE star took to Instagram on May 26 to share a video montage of herself working out. “Getting stronger everyday,” she told fans, adding, “Still around 10 pounds away from my pre baby weight (it goes up and down every week, @theartemc needs to stop baking! Lol he’ll probably blame the wine ha!) but did you see what else is getting bigger??? Or shall I say stronger. My booty baby!!! Lol so happy!”

In the clip, the brunette beauty lifted weights and pulled on resistance bands to strengthen her arms, as she rocked black leggings and a black crop crop. “Get that,” her hubby commented, as thousands of others also dropped heart emojis in support of the new mama. Of course, fans would recall the pair welcomed a baby boy named Matteo eight months ago, and they look just as loved up as ever.

Back in April, the Dancing with the Stars pro embraced the former wrestling champ in a sweet video, which showed the pair slow dancing in their kitchen. “I just made @theartemc reenact this because we were just listening to Billie Holiday and he grabbed me to dance,” Nikki captioned her Instagram video. “Then in the middle of the dance he did exactly that! Flipped our food in the pan lol Goodness he’s so cute! So him! Lol.

The sweet post came just a few weeks after the Total Bellas star told HollywoodLife that her relationship with Artem was “better than ever” after he returned from filming season 28 of DWTS. “Oh my gosh, it’s so much better. When they say it takes a village [to raise a child], it truly does take a village,” Nikki explained. “Matteo loves his daddy. And not only does Matteo need daddy, but I need daddy. Artem is so helpful around the house with Matteo and it was like a night and day difference for me.” We couldn’t be happier for these two, and their growing family!