Nikki Bella Rocks A Crop Top To Dance With Artem Chigvintsev In The Kitchen

Aw! New parents Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev proved they’re more in love than ever, as they took the time to slow dance together in the kitchen.

Artem Chigvintsev is teaching his fiancée Nikki Bella a thing or two about busting a move! The Dancing with the Stars pro embraced the former WWE star in a sweet new video, which showed the pair slow dancing in their kitchen. “I just made @theartemc reenact this because we were just listening to Billie Holiday and he grabbed me to dance,” Nikki captioned her April 21 Instagram video. “Then in the middle of the dance he did exactly that! Flipped our food in the pan lol Goodness he’s so cute! So him! Lol.”

In the short clip, Artem reached behind Nikki to flip the food which was cooking in a pan on the stove, barely missing a beat. The new parents, who welcomed a baby boy named Matteo seven months ago, looked just as loved up as ever. Nikki was fresh faced, with her hair pulled back into a loose ponytail, as she rocked a black crop top and grey sweats. Artem cut an equally casual figure in a grey top and black pants.

“Yessssssssssssssssss Artem,” fellow DWTS pro Keo Motsepe commented, while one fan wrote to Nikki, “You got the love and life you always wanted and always deserved.” The sweet post comes just a few weeks after the Total Bellas star told HollywoodLife that her relationship with Artem was “better than ever” after he returned from filming season 28 of DWTS. “Oh my gosh, it’s so much better. When they say it takes a village [to raise a child], it truly does take a village,” Nikki explained. “Matteo loves his daddy. And not only does Matteo need daddy, but I need daddy. Artem is so helpful around the house with Matteo and it was like a night and day difference for me.”

Along with sharing parental duties, she emphasized the importance of spending quality time with your partner. “You forget how important date night is, even on the couch. We watch The Bachelor on the couch together every week and we get our food ready, get our drinks, and do it in bed,” Nikki told HL. “We get so excited and it’s totally given us this spark. We can have mommy daddy time and we don’t have to worry about waking up Matteo. I just feel like we’re kind of back where we were before Matteo came in this world.”