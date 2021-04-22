Watch

Nikki Bella Rocks A Crop Top To Dance With Artem Chigvintsev In The Kitchen

nikki
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Nikki Bella, left, and Artem Chigvintsev arrive at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella holds onto her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev at the farmers market on Sunday. The two love birds, who are expecting their first child together, wait patiently on a cold Sunday afternoon. Nikki's baby bump can be seen growing as she lifts her sweatshirt to get some air. She munches on some bbq as they leave the market.Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem ChigvintsevBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen on Saturday for a hike. They share a kiss at one point. They also try some free samples of a healthy smoothie. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen holding hands as they pick up some lunch at Sweet Butter Kitchen on Monday. The two former DWTS partners were casually dressed for their outing. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Aw! New parents Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev proved they’re more in love than ever, as they took the time to slow dance together in the kitchen.

Artem Chigvintsev is teaching his fiancée Nikki Bella a thing or two about busting a move! The Dancing with the Stars pro embraced the former WWE star in a sweet new video, which showed the pair slow dancing in their kitchen. “I just made @theartemc reenact this because we were just listening to Billie Holiday and he grabbed me to dance,” Nikki captioned her April 21 Instagram video. “Then in the middle of the dance he did exactly that! Flipped our food in the pan lol Goodness he’s so cute! So him! Lol.”

In the short clip, Artem reached behind Nikki to flip the food which was cooking in a pan on the stove, barely missing a beat. The new parents, who welcomed a baby boy named Matteo seven months ago, looked just as loved up as ever. Nikki was fresh faced, with her hair pulled back into a loose ponytail, as she rocked a black crop top and grey sweats. Artem cut an equally casual figure in a grey top and black pants.

“Yessssssssssssssssss Artem,” fellow DWTS pro Keo Motsepe commented, while one fan wrote to Nikki, “You got the love and life you always wanted and always deserved.” The sweet post comes just a few weeks after the Total Bellas star told HollywoodLife that her relationship with Artem was “better than ever” after he returned from filming season 28 of DWTS. “Oh my gosh, it’s so much better. When they say it takes a village [to raise a child], it truly does take a village,” Nikki explained. “Matteo loves his daddy. And not only does Matteo need daddy, but I need daddy. Artem is so helpful around the house with Matteo and it was like a night and day difference for me.”

nikki bella

Along with sharing parental duties, she emphasized the importance of spending quality time with your partner. “You forget how important date night is, even on the couch. We watch The Bachelor on the couch together every week and we get our food ready, get our drinks, and do it in bed,” Nikki told HL. “We get so excited and it’s totally given us this spark. We can have mommy daddy time and we don’t have to worry about waking up Matteo. I just feel like we’re kind of back where we were before Matteo came in this world.”