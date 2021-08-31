Video

Nikki Bella Pours Wine While Rocking A Bikini By The Pool For ‘Sister Sunday’ — Watch

Sundays are for sisters! Nikki Bella enjoyed the weekend poolside with sister Brie in wine country.

“Sister Sunday Pool Day at @meadowoodnapavalley,” Nikki captioned the post. “delicious margaritas, popping bottles in the cabana, yummy food, serene atmosphere and a much needed dip! Love that Bri is finally back in Napa!” The sisters enjoyed chips and guac and margaritas in the video, and flashed a smile to the camera as “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles played in the background.

The sibling bonding comes after Nikki revealed that she and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev hope to tie the knot this fall. The couple, who have been together since 2019, share one son, Matteo, 1, together. The former wrestler told Entertainment Tonight in June that she wanted a big wedding. “My Nana’s like, ‘Just go do something small,’ but I want a really big bash, and I want to do it right,” Nikki told the outlet. “I want it to be where it’s a fun experience and a journey.”

While she does not have a definitive date yet, Nikki did offer her “dream wedding” details. “Napa Valley, for sure, and in the fall because the leaves change and we could be a little crispy cold,” she said. “Champagne towers, black tie events, and obviously we’d have the greatest food ever ’cause we’re here in Napa Valley.” Nikki added, “I just have this whole vision.”

The new mom also chatted about son Matteo in the interview, revealing that she had no desire for him to appear on her reality show  Total Bellas, in which she stars with sister Brie. “I told Brie that I can maybe do a few more seasons of reality TV, but I just can’t raise my son in front of the cameras,” Nikki said. “I just don’t want him one day to look at me and be like, ‘You never gave me that choice. You put my life out there and you didn’t let me have a say.’ I want him to have a normal upbringing.”