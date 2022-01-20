See Pics

Kate Middleton & Prince William Cradle An Adorable Therapy Dog In Their Arms During Royal Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a new furry friend, as they bonded with a therapy dog in sweet new photos.

Cuteness overload! Prince William and Kate Middleton bonded with a sweet little therapy dog on Thursday January 20, when the royal couple shared a pair of photos of each of them holding the adorable little pup, named Alfie. Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked like meeting Alfie was a sweet highlight and great way to kick off their day, as they seemed totally in awe of the puppy!

Kate had a huge smile on, while William reached out to pet the puppy. (Mega)

The pair met the therapy dog, while on a visit to Clithroe Community Hospital, according to their Instagram. They shared photos of both William, 39, and Kate, 40, holding Alfie while the other petted him. Alfie seemed to really take a liking to Kate, as he reached up and sniffed her face, while she held him. The Duke and Duchess asked their followers which of them Alfie seemed to “prefer” on their Instagram.

Both William and Kate looked amazing in the photos. The Duchess stunned in a monochromatic look with a cozy-looking brown dress and a matching jacket. William sported a red sweater over a blue button down shirt and dark pants. He tied his outfit all together with a simple blue blazer.

Kate cradled the therapy dog, while on a visit to a local hospital. (Mega)

William and Kate shared more about their visit to the hospital in their Insta caption. The pair said that they were meeting with the hospital workers to learn more about their experience combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, and they shared that both Alfie and another therapy dog had been brought to the hospital to help the staff have good mental health with help from NHS Charities together. “Pressures across the local system have meant that teams here have felt the strain of the pandemic,” they wrote in the caption. “As well as a staff wellbeing room, funding has provided two therapy dogs – six-year-old Jasper and Alfie, who is brand new to the team!”

 