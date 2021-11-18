Fashion

Kate Middleton Stuns In Gorgeous Green Sequin Gown For The Royal Variety Performance — Photos

kate middleton
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of CambridgeThe Royal Variety Performance, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 18 Nov 2021
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Royal Society of Medicine, London, UK - 21 Mar 2018 WEARING BESPOKE JENNY PACKHAM
Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by AELTC/Shutterstock (12193266i) HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club sits with Sally Bolton OBE, AELTC Chief Executive and Tin Henman during the Jamie Murray (GBR) and Bruno Soares (BRA) against Nicholas Monroe (USA) and Vasek Pospisil (CAN) match in the first round of the Gentlemen's Doubles on Court 14 at The Championships 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 5, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 02 Jul 2021
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, visits the V&A Museum to view two new exhibitions as the it reopens its doors to the public for the first time this year. The Duchess visitied the museum‚Äôs Raphael Court, home to the Raphael Cartoons and then went to see the Alice in Wonderland exhibit. Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge,Catherine Middleton,Kate Middleton,V&A Director Tristram Hunt Ref: SPL5227703 190521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jonathan Buckmaster-Daily Express/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Kingdom Rights View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kate Middleton looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she wore an emerald green sequin gown to The Royal Variety Performance in London on Nov. 18.

Kate Middleton, 39, absolutely stole the show at The Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 18, when she wore a stunning sequin dress. The long-sleeve fitted gown was by her favorite British designer, Jenny Packham, and it hugged her frame perfectly.

kate middleton
Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this sequin gown at The Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 18. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

The long-sleeve gown featured a high-neck that was covered in jewels and gems and dramatic shoulder pads. Cinched around her tiny waist was a belt made out of jewels, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a slinky sequin skirt with a bit of a train that trailed behind her.

kate middleton
Kate looked stunning in the fitted long-sleeve Jenny Packham gown which is actually recycled from her royal tour of Pakistan back in 2019. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kate Middleton Casual Outfits -- See Pics

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to UCL, London, UK - 05 Oct 2021
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (L) talks with Professor Pasco Fearon (C) and Professor Alissa Goodman during a visit to University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies in London Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to UCL, London, UK - 05 Oct 2021 The Duchess visited University College London to meet with early years researchers and learn more about their new study, 'The Children of the 2020s', a new birth cohort study launching in England, which will track the development of children from the age of nine months to five years.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to LTA Centre, Roehampton, London, UK - 24 Sep 2021

Kate accessorized her dazzling ensemble with a pair of gold Missoma Zehnu Earrings and a tiny green box clutch. As for her hair, she ditched her natural blowout for extravagant and voluminous curls that were swept to one side of her face.

In true royal recycler fashion, Kate first wore this exact dress during the royal tour of Pakistan back in 2019. Back then, she wore the gorgeous gown with a pair of metallic silver heels and a thin green scarf that was trimmed with beaded tassels.

Kate loves to wear sequins on a big night out and just recently she rocked the sparkly fabric yet again, when she attended the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London.

She opted to wear a gold sequin gown that was custom made by Jenny Packham and featured a plunging V-neckline, a ruched bodice, long-sleeves, and a long cape that flowed behind her. She accessorized the dress with metallic gold Aquazzura Fenix Pumps and a pair of Onitaa Earrings.