Kate Middleton Rewears A $22 Zara Dress To Visit UCL – See Photos

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous when she rewore a $22 Zara dress when she visited the University College London.

Kate Middleton, 39, is known for being the royal recycler and she proved that when she rewore a $22 black and white Zara dress while visiting the University College London on October 5. The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely gorgeous when she rocked the Zara Printed Dress with Belt which had a bowtie around the neck and was cinched in at the waist.

The midi dress had a fitted bodice and a flowy pleated skirt that ended in the middle of her calves. She accessorized her look with a pair of Mappin & Webb Empress Diamond Carriage Earrings and Hugo Boss Embossed Staple P90-L Pumps in Anthracite.

Kate first wore the dress back in January 2020 for another event, and back then the dress cost $123 before it went on sale. Instead of wearing the same heels as her most recent appearance, she opted for a pair of black suede Gianvito Rossi block heels.

Lately, Kate has been out and about at a variety of events, and just the other day she had a royal engagement in Northern Ireland on Sept. 29, when she rocked a bright purple Emilia Wickstead pantsuit. She donned a fitted Dida Jacket with a black turtleneck underneath paired with the matching straight-leg trousers.

As for her accessories, she donned an Amaia Reusable Cotton Face Mask in Blue Eloise, Liv Thurlwell Bobble Hoop Earrings, an Anderson’s Black Croc-Effect Leather Belt, Emmy London Josie Pumps in Midnight Suede, and a Jaeger Kate Bag.

Perhaps our favorite looks from her of all time was at the recent premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on Sept. 28. She looked amazing in a gold sequin gown which was custom made by Jenny Packham and featured a plunging V-neckline, a ruched bodice, long-sleeves, and a long cape that flowed behind her.

She accessorized the dress with metallic gold Aquazzura Fenix Pumps and a pair of Onitaa Earrings.