Kate Middleton Rewears A $22 Zara Dress To Visit UCL – See Photos

JUSTIN TALLIS/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to the Scouts' Headquarters, Gilwell Park, Essex, UK - 28 Mar 2019 The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park on 28th March to learn more about the organisation's new pilot to bring Scouting to younger children. The visit to Gilwell Park will also celebrate the site's 100th anniversary year. 2019 also marks the 100th anniversary of Gilwell Park, a site recognised internationally as the home of Scouting. Located on the edge of Epping Forest, it is a Scout campsite, training and adventure centre, and home to the organisation's UK headquarters. Each year, the Park welcomes thousands of Scouts, schools and youth groups to develop their character skills, including taking the initiative and tenacity employability skills such as leadership, teamwork and problem solving; and practical skills like cooking and first aid. Wearing John Lewis, Jacket, High-Street Brand, Wearing J. Crew, Sweater, Boots By See By Chloe
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to UCL, London, UK - 05 Oct 2021
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (L) talks with Professor Pasco Fearon (C) and Professor Alissa Goodman during a visit to University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies in London Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to UCL, London, UK - 05 Oct 2021 The Duchess visited University College London to meet with early years researchers and learn more about their new study, 'The Children of the 2020s', a new birth cohort study launching in England, which will track the development of children from the age of nine months to five years.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to LTA Centre, Roehampton, London, UK - 24 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Kate Middleton looked gorgeous when she rewore a $22 Zara dress when she visited the University College London.

Kate Middleton, 39, is known for being the royal recycler and she proved that when she rewore a $22 black and white Zara dress while visiting the University College London on October 5. The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely gorgeous when she rocked the Zara Printed Dress with Belt which had a bowtie around the neck and was cinched in at the waist.

Kate Middleton looked fabulous when she rewore a $22 black & white Zara dress when she visited the University College London on October 5. (JUSTIN TALLIS/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Kate rocked the Zara dress with a pair of Hugo Boss Embossed Staple P90-L Pumps in Anthracite & Mappin & Webb Empress Diamond Carriage Earrings. (JUSTIN TALLIS/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The midi dress had a fitted bodice and a flowy pleated skirt that ended in the middle of her calves. She accessorized her look with a pair of Mappin & Webb Empress Diamond Carriage Earrings and Hugo Boss Embossed Staple P90-L Pumps in Anthracite.

Kate first wore the dress back in January 2020 for another event, and back then the dress cost $123 before it went on sale. Instead of wearing the same heels as her most recent appearance, she opted for a pair of black suede Gianvito Rossi block heels.

Kate first wore the dress back in January 2020 (pictured) when she had another royal engagement in England. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Lately, Kate has been out and about at a variety of events, and just the other day she had a royal engagement in Northern Ireland on Sept. 29, when she rocked a bright purple Emilia Wickstead pantsuit. She donned a fitted Dida Jacket with a black turtleneck underneath paired with the matching straight-leg trousers.

As for her accessories, she donned an Amaia Reusable Cotton Face Mask in Blue Eloise, Liv Thurlwell Bobble Hoop Earrings, an Anderson’s Black Croc-Effect Leather Belt, Emmy London Josie Pumps in Midnight Suede, and a Jaeger Kate Bag.

Perhaps our favorite looks from her of all time was at the recent premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on Sept. 28. She looked amazing in a gold sequin gown which was custom made by Jenny Packham and featured a plunging V-neckline, a ruched bodice, long-sleeves, and a long cape that flowed behind her.

She accessorized the dress with metallic gold Aquazzura Fenix Pumps and a pair of Onitaa Earrings.