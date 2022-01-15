Karrueche Tran Rocks Black String & Lime Green Bikinis In Sexy Photos On St. Barts Vacay

Karrueche Tran is showing off her killer figure in new photos from a vacation in St. Barts, rocking two different bikinis in the process!

Island sexy! Actress Karrueche Tran just shared a slew of sizzling photos while on vacation in St. Bart’s, revealing not only a killer bod, but stunning style. In the first series of shots, the Claws actress rocked a skimpy black bikini, taking a mirror selfie while sitting on her bed in what appeared to be her room at the island locale. The 33-year-old’s toned figure was on display — and was slathered up with beach-ready oil as well!

In the second pic, the Emmy-winner posed on a gorgeous beach in front of a sparkling emerald ocean, again giving her more than 11 million followers a full view of her beach bod. She also shared a shot of the sand with her shadow, taking some time to truly soak up the sun.

Karrueche continued with a slew of more sexy photos, again showing off her incredible figure this time in a lime green string bikini under a black mesh-style cover-up. The model paired the beachy look with matching lime green strappy heels and low pigtails, keeping her eyes from the bright island rays with a pair of orange-tinted Christian Dior sunglasses. Karrueche posted other scenic views in that carousel of photos, showing off the idyllic island local and also sporting some bright orange pants in the process. “Gelato please,” she cheekily captioned the post.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Karruechee always manages to look sexy in her outfits and styles! That’s exactly what the actress did at Doja Cat’s 26th birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2021. For the party, Karrueche absolutely slayed in a halterneck green dress that was completely see-through.

The sheer mesh gown was transparent and crisscrossed around her chest, revealing her bare breasts which were covered in tiny bejeweled stickers. Her toned stomach was on full display as well as the dress was cut out on the bodice and the skirt was ruched on the side. The skirt skirt also had a plunging, hip-high slit that revealed her toned legs.