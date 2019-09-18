Karrueche Tran, 31, Reveals Her Secrets To Looking So Young: 3 Liters Of Water A Day, Hot Yoga & More  

Karrueche Tran has never looked so good and it’s due in part to her natural beauty, diet and exercise routines. The actress spilled her health secrets during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife!

Karrueche Tran is taking the small screen by storm and she looks damn good doing it. The Claws actress, 31, took HollywoodLife inside her health and wellness routine to discover how she stays fit, keeps her skin clear and the ways she detoxes her body. Although Karrueche has access to Hollywood’s top trainers and other celebrity resources, her tools to a healthy lifestyle are quite simple and reasonable in pricing.

“My one thing is, I drink lots of water. I know it sounds cliché, but I try to drink big bottles of water,” Karrueche, whose favorite H20 is Essentia brand. “I try to drink at least one a day, or two, but it should be three per day, so three liters a day.”

As for her guilty sweat pleasure, Karrueche’s go-to workout is hot yoga. “I do really hot yoga, like 110 degrees,” she reveals, noting that she loves Hot 8 in Los Angeles. — A California-based yoga studio chain that provides different styles of hot yoga, incorporating free weights and cardio exercises. Hot 8 increases stamina and strength and provides a total body workout.

“I love that it isn’t just a workout. I can also detox my skin, my face, my body, just everything,” Karrueche admits. “It just makes me feel so good and powerful. Not only are you cleansing your body and your face, you’re just stretching and you’re flexible.”

The actress goes on to explain that yoga has helped her body to become more flexible through the years. “The older you get, we got to stretch these muscles out and sit up straight,” she reveals. “We don’t think about it, but it’s very important, so I think that, those two [hot yoga and stretching] are what’s been keeping me in shape right now.”

Karrueche is also strict with keeping her skin very clear, she says. “I’ve been blessed to be able to get using products from Dior and Patcha… Just really great products that help your skin,” she explains, adding that her one skincare rule is “knowing what type of skin you have and using the right products that will help it.”

It’s important for Karrueche to keep up with her health and beauty routines, especially since she travels for work. While Claws has not yet been renewed for a fourth season, the actress is optimistic.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” she says. “I love the show. We have so many fans who love the show as well, so we’ll see!” Either way, Karrueche is focused on expanding her acting resume.

“For me, acting is the main goal. I see longevity in it,” she says, adding that she hopes more of the big screen is in her future. “I want to be in movies. I mean, I’ve been in movies, but in a bigger capacity.”

HollywoodLife caught up with Karrueche while she was with her friends at Smile Train. “I think they had invited me to one of their events or one of their fundraisers, and I made connections. I was just so intrigued by the work that they do,” she says of Smile Train, an organization she didn’t know much about at first, but was inspired upon learning more.

“I didn’t know, honestly, about children with cleft and that there was an organization that tends to those needs. So I was very into it and I’ve always been into philanthropy. Looking back, I was like, ‘Listen, I have this platform, so anything that I can do to be involved, to be a part and to help you guys spread awareness, I’m all for it,'” Karrueche explains.