TV News

‘Claws’ Season 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More

Claws
©TNT/Courtesy Everett Collection
CLAWS, l-r: Niecy Nash, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon, Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran in 'Shook' (Season 2, Episode 1, aired June 10, 2018). © TNT/courtesy Everett Collection
CLAWS, from left: Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, Niecy Nash, Judy Reyes, (Season 3, ep. 301, aired June 9, 2019). photo: Patti Perret / ©TNT / courtesy Everett Collection
CLAWS, Niecy Nash in 'Finna', (Season 3, Episode 310, aired August 12, 2019), ph: ©TNT / Courtesy Everett Collection
CLAWS, Karrueche Tran in 'Muscle & Flow', (Season 3, ep. 302, aired June 16, 2019). photo: Patti Perret / ©TNT / courtesy Everett Collection View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

The fourth and final season of ‘Claws’ is coming just before Christmas, and HollywoodLife has all the updates about the final send-off for TNT’s hit show.

All good things must come to an end, and sadly, that includes Claws. TNT’s hit comedy-drama series is returning for a fourth and final season in December 2021. The final 10 episodes will conclude the story of five manicurists, led by Niecy Nash‘s Desna Simms, that enter the crime world after they begin laundering money from a South Florida pain clinic. The show was created by Eliot Laurence and premiered on TNT in June 2017 to rave reviews and a loyal fanbase that has stuck around episode after episode.

It’s obviously disappointing that Claws is ending. But on the bright side, teasers for season 4 have shown that the series is certainly going to go out with a bang. Below, everything you need to know about the final season of Claws, including the release date, cast, and more.

Claws
Claws (Photo: ©TNT/Courtesy Everett Collection)

‘Claws’ Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of Claws will be premiering on December 19, 2021. And the good news is the first two episodes will be airing on TNT that night! Season 4’s premiere episode, titled “Chapter One: Betrayal,” will air at 9 p.m. ET, directly followed by “Chapter Two: Vengeance” at 10 p.m. ET. The season’s eight remaining episodes are expected to air weekly, with the series finale date likely landing on February 13, 2022.

Related Gallery

Niecy Nash -- PICS

Claws star Niecy Nash had cause for double celebration while vacationing in Mexico. The 48-year-old actress, who is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 11, also discovered her hit TNT show Claws has been renewed for a third season. Nicey was at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun with her family when she heard about the renewal news on July 2. During the trip the star was seen acting up on the beach, while parading her curvaceous figures in a bright orange ensemble. She was joined by her parents, three kids, husband Jay Tucker and her actress “sister” Kellee Stewart, of the NBC series Midnight Texas. Niecy and her family also spent an afternoon on a yacht snorkeling at Isla Mujeres and swimming with dolphins during the trip and was even surprised with a Walk of Fame-themed chocolate cake handcrafted by the resort’s pastry chef, Gerardo Rosas.  At the end of her trip Nicey celebrated Claws being renewed for a third season over dinner in nearby Playa Del Carmen at the trendy Sonora Grill Prime.  EDITORS NOTE: Resort: Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach. 02 Jul 2018 Pictured: Claws star Niecy Nash spotted on vacation at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun, Mexico, on July 2, 2018. EDITORS NOTE: Resort: Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach. Photo credit: Karla Ruiz/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA248019_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Niecy Nash 51st NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Dinner, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2020 Wearing Chiara Boni
Niecy Nash poses at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, in Beverly Hills, Calif 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Feb 2020

Where To Watch Season 4

Like its first three seasons, Claws will be airing weekly on TNT. If fans wish to binge the full series before season 4 arrives, they can watch seasons 1-3 on Hulu. Fans can also pay to watch old episodes via Vudu, Amazon, ITunes, and more.

Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash in ‘Claws’ (Photo: ©TNT/Courtesy Everett Collection)

‘Claws’ Season 4 Cast

The whole Claws gang will be back for the final season. That means the returns of Niecy as Desana, Carrie Preston as Polly Marks, Judy Reyes as “Quiet Ann,” Karrueche Tran as Virginia Loc, and Jenn Lyon as Jennifer Husser. Also returning for season 4 are Dean Norris as “Uncle Daddy,” head of the Husser crime family, Kevin Rankin as Bryce Husser, Jennifer’s husband and and member of the crime family, Jason Antoon as Ken Brickman, a medical doctor whose had a relationship with Polly, and Harold Perrineau as Dean Simms, Desna’s autistic brother who falls in love with Virginia.

A few new characters will be introduced in season 4, as well. John Rubinstein will play Baron von Reichler, a rich elderly man whom Polly tries to scam. Gladys Bautista joins the show as new nail artisan Georgia, who is hired by Virginia. Anthony Hyatt plays newcomer Tony, a delivery guy and new lover of Desna’s.

Karreuche Tran
Karrueche Tran in ‘Claws’ (Photo: ©TNT/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Season 4 Trailer

In late September, TNT dropped the official trailer for Claws season 4. “If we wanna live the American dream, ain’t nobody going to do it for us, but us,” Desna says in the trailer to her fellow crime-committers. She informs the other ladies of her next big plan, which involves a drug theft right under the nose of “Uncle Daddy.” But in true Claws fashion, things don’t exactly go according to plan, as the trailer teases chaos and drama unfolding for Desna and her girl squad.

What’s In Store For Season 4?

As mentioned before, season 4 of Claws will largely focus on Desna’s plot to steal Uncle Daddy’s supply of pills. The theft leads to an epic crime war between Desna and Uncle Daddy. But things get even more complicated when Quiet Ann, still blaming Desna for the death of her wife, joins Uncle Daddy’s side. Meanwhile, Jenn is trying to save her marriage to Bryce, and Virginia and Polly are both engaged in their fare share of crime tactics. As if that isn’t enough drama, Desna decides to hatch her next scheme: selling her pills via multi-level marketing. So clearly, Claws season 4 is going to be a wild ride — and we can’t wait to tune into the madness for one last time.