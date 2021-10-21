Karrueche Tran Stuns In Daring, Sheer Cutout Dress At Doja Cat’s Birthday Party

Karrueche Tran looked like a real life mermaid when she rocked a completely sheer cutout dress to Doja Cat’s birthday party in LA.

If there’s one thing for sure, it is that Karrueche Tran, 33, always manages to look sexy in her outfits and that’s exactly what she did at Doja Cat’s 26th birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 20. For the party, Karrueche absolutely slayed in a halterneck green dress that was completely see-through.

The sheer mesh gown was transparent and crisscrossed around her chest, revealing her bare breasts which were covered in tiny bejeweled stickers. Her entire toned stomach was on full display as the dress was cut out on the bodice and the skirt was ruched on the side. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, the skirt had a plunging, hip-high slit that revealed her toned legs.

The entire back of the dress was sheer as well, revealing her g-string thong and bare butt. Karrueche accessorized her daring dress with a fishnet headwrap that was covered in seashells and starfish, while a pair of green lace-up heels completed her look.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat looked just as sexy in her birthday get-up when she rocked a strapless plunging blue bandeau top, revealing ample cleavage. She put her abs on display in the top which she styled with a matching low-rise maxi skirt. The skirt had two massive slits on either side of her hips, showing off both of her toned legs while a pair of black sandals and a green necklace completed her look.

Also in attendance at the party were Winnie Harlow and Billie Eilish, who dressed up as a lobster in an oversized red onesie with a lobster head hood attached.