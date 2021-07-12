Fashion

Karrueche Tran Stuns In A Pink Bikini & Goes Makeup-Free After Attending Same Event As Ex Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran
MEGA
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough stuns in a blue bikini as she relaxes on the beach in Italy. The 32-year-old dancer and former 'Dancing with the Stars" judge showed off her sculpted body as she relaxed in Sardinia, Italy. She was photographed enjoying the sun with friend Douglas Chabbott Julianne was also seen taking selfies of herself on a boat ride. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough, Dough Chabbott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769595_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Amalfi, ITALY - Julianne Hough takes in the hot Italian sunshine on her fun-packed holiday on the Amalfi Coast. Julianne donned her skimpy silver bikini as she shows off her svelte physique where she slapped on the sun spray in the blazing heat. Shot on 07/05/21. Pictured: Julianne Hough BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Karrueche Tran looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny pink bikini while in Miami.

When it comes to Karrueche Tran, 33, the model is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did when she was in Miami on July 11. Karrueche was sunbathing at The Setai hotel when she opted to wear a bubblegum pink triangle bikini top with matching tide-sie bottoms. The two-piece put her toned abs on full display and she topped her look off with a dainty anklet.

Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran sunbathed in a bubblegum pink bikini at The Setai hotel in Miami on July 11. (MEGA)
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche showed off her toned figure in the triangle bikini top & matching side-tie bottoms, accessorizing with a simple ankle bracelet. (MEGA)

Earlier that day, she showed off her body in a long floral kimono with nothing underneath, captioning the photo, “Me time.” Karrueche has been loving the color pink lately and she opted to wear the bold hue to a PrettyLittleThing event in Miami on July 8 as a part of Miami Swim Week.

Related Gallery

Karrueche Tran -- PICS

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Karrueche Tran BET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019 Wearing House of Holland
Karrueche Tran Christian Cowan Show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019

Karrueche stunned on the red carpet at the event in skintight pink high-waisted capri pants with frayed pleats down the front and sides. She styled her pants with the matching sleeveless corset top that was cropped and had a low-cut scoop neckline that put her abs on display. She topped her look off with peep-toe bubblegum pink patent leather pumps. Funny enough, her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, was at the exact same event rocking a pair of baggy black pants with a white button-down shirt tucked in.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Karrueche loves showing off her toned figure every chance she gets. Whether it’s a crop top, bikini, or dress – she always looks fabulous. Just last month, she put her abs on display in a halterneck brown PrettyLittleThing crop top with cutouts on the chest. Aside from that look, she opted to wear a thin see-through white dress that was skintight and had a gaping cutout at her tiny waist.