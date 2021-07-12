Karrueche Tran Stuns In A Pink Bikini & Goes Makeup-Free After Attending Same Event As Ex Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny pink bikini while in Miami.

When it comes to Karrueche Tran, 33, the model is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did when she was in Miami on July 11. Karrueche was sunbathing at The Setai hotel when she opted to wear a bubblegum pink triangle bikini top with matching tide-sie bottoms. The two-piece put her toned abs on full display and she topped her look off with a dainty anklet.

Earlier that day, she showed off her body in a long floral kimono with nothing underneath, captioning the photo, “Me time.” Karrueche has been loving the color pink lately and she opted to wear the bold hue to a PrettyLittleThing event in Miami on July 8 as a part of Miami Swim Week.

Karrueche stunned on the red carpet at the event in skintight pink high-waisted capri pants with frayed pleats down the front and sides. She styled her pants with the matching sleeveless corset top that was cropped and had a low-cut scoop neckline that put her abs on display. She topped her look off with peep-toe bubblegum pink patent leather pumps. Funny enough, her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, was at the exact same event rocking a pair of baggy black pants with a white button-down shirt tucked in.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Karrueche loves showing off her toned figure every chance she gets. Whether it’s a crop top, bikini, or dress – she always looks fabulous. Just last month, she put her abs on display in a halterneck brown PrettyLittleThing crop top with cutouts on the chest. Aside from that look, she opted to wear a thin see-through white dress that was skintight and had a gaping cutout at her tiny waist.