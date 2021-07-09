Fashion

Larsa Pippen, 47, Rocks High Waisted Bikini Under A Pink Blazer For PrettyLittleThing Event: Photo

Lifestyle Director

Larsa Pippen showed off her incredible figure in a bikini & a blazer at a PrettyLittleThing event in Miami!

If there’s one thing for sure about Larsa Pippen, 47, it’s that she sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did at a PrettyLittleThing event in Miami on July 8 as a part of Miami Swim Week. Larsa looked fabulous as she stepped out on the carpet rocking a black high-waisted bikini set with a hot pink blazer on top that was cinched around her waist with a matching belt. Her toned legs and abs were on full display as she topped her look off with thigh-high skintight black heeled boots, a sequin purse, and a diamond choker necklace.

Larsa Pippen slayed the red carpet in a black high-waisted bikini set with a hot pink blazer on top at a PrettyLittleThing event in Miami on July 8 as a part of Miami Swim Week. (Shutterstock)

Larsa always looks fabulous and her outfit for the event did not disappoint. However, she wasn’t the only one who looked gorgeous. Also in attendance was Karrueche Tran, who stunned in skintight pink high-waisted capri pants with frayed pleats down the front and sides. She styled her pants with the matching sleeveless corset top that was cropped and had a low-cut scoop neckline that put her abs on display. She topped her look off with peep-toe bubblegum pink patent leather pumps.

We are not surprised by Larsa’s outfit at all considering she loves to show off her curvaceous figure any chance she gets. Just last month, she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a hot pink string bikini while she stood on a yacht. Her toned body was the center of attention in the pink snakeskin two-piece with tie-string bottoms.

It’s safe to say that Larsa loves the color pink as she’s been spotted wearing it on numerous occasions and her latest look for the Miami event may just be our favorite.