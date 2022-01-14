Kanye West Reveals Why He Bought The House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is revealing the real reason he bought a house across the street from ex Kim Kardashian in a new interview.

Kanye West, 44, is setting the record straight about why he decided to purchase a home across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, 41. “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Kanye explained to interviewer Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked. “[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.” The “Famous” rapper continued by explaining why his own move as a kid to Chicago influenced his decision to stay as close as he can to his children. “You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]. I’m going to stay down in Atlanta.'”

“Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know,” he added. “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t finna gaslight me.”

Kanye, who shares four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kim, reportedly purchased a $4.5 million house across the street from his estranged wife as they continue to navigate through divorce proceedings, according to Dirt. The rapper closed on the 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills just two months after he listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot, former bachelor pad in the same gated community

Sources EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that Kanye is willing to “do anything” to get Kim back, so maybe this house purchase is seemed like just another step in his plan in trying to accomplish that, although his aforementioned interview (and continuing-to-heat-up romance with Julia Fox) argues the opposite.

The SKIMS founder, who has been dating Pete Davidson for over two months now, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.