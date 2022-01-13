Chrissy Teigen Rocks Lingerie & A Blazer In Sexy Mirror Selfies At Dinner: Photo

The cookbook author, 36, looked sleek and sexy in a bra top and blazer in new selfies taken while out to dinner at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles. See the photos and more here!

Chrissy Teigen‘s review on the hot new LA restaurant Mother Wolf? Come to enjoy the mozzarella di bufala and squash blossoms, stay to make the most of the bathroom lighting! The cookbook author, 36, did just that in sultry new selfies shared to Instagram on Wednesday, January 10. For her dinner out, Chrissy rocked a structured black blazer, delicate bra top, and fitted white skirt. She topped the classy and stylish look off with beachy waves and natural makeup.

Chrissy, who tagged longtime stylist Alana Van Deraa in the post, added some bling to her look with silver hoops and long nails. She edged up her little white skirt with silver hardware at the asymmetrical hem. Chrissy’s selfie had celebrity pals like Paris Hilton, 40, and Dorothy Wang, 33, showing her love in the comments. Paris commented “Gorgeous” followed by a series of flame emojis, while Dorothy opted for a pun, writing: “Dinner is served.”

Though Chrissy’s famous friends have been raving over her look, some fans have called her out for a growing resemblance to Khloe Kardashian, 37. The comments began after Chrissy shared a selfie to Instagram of a sleek new haircut. “Anyone else thought this was khloe at first?” one commenter asked, while another joked: “Is this the Khloe Kardashian filter?”

Chrissy is known for her clever clap backs to social media haters, but to start off 2022 the model is taking the high road and focusing on her family. Chrissy shared sweet snapshots earlier this month of a family trip to London with husband John Legend, 43, and kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. Chrissy and Luna also found time to have a mother-daughter getaway last weekend, while John and Miles enjoyed boys’ time. Chrissy took aspiring veterinarian Luna to the San Diego Zoo, while John and Miles enjoyed courtside seats at an NBA game.