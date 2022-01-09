Watch

Pete Davidson Performs With Friend Jack Harlow In LA After Vacation With Kim Kardashian – Watch

The ‘SNL’ star was called up on stage by Jack Harlow for an impromptu rap performance that had the crowd going wild. Catch the amazing duet here!

Pete Davidson wasn’t done with his holiday vacation just yet! After jetting off to the Bahamas with his new squeeze Kim Kardashian, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was back in the U.S. to hit up the west coast for a fun evening out in Los Angeles on January 7. Pete was seen at rapper Jack Harlow’s show at the Novo and fans of both the entertainers got an incredible surprise. After Jack spotted Pete, he called the comedian on stage where they performed an amazing duet of Jack‘s song “SUVs (Black on Black).”

In a video shared by an attendee (above), Pete handles the mic like a pro as he effortlessly keeps up with Jack. And the crowd went wild! As fans might remember, this isn’t the first time the pair have performed together. During his appearance as musical guest on SNL last year, Jack and Pete sang a parody of Eminem’s “Without Me” for a sketch about NFTs.

While Pete appeared to be enjoying his outing in LA, the memories of his romantic trip with Kim must sure be lingering. They definitely are for Kim, as the mother of four took to her own Instagram on January 6 to share a throwback pic fromthe getaway where she is soaking up the sun in a teeny two-piece. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the gorgeous photo. Despite Pete not being in the post, the pair definitely seemed happy to be travelling together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. and when they landed, photographers caught them with huge smiles on their faces ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.

The romantic trip was the first time we know the cute couple to have taken an extended trip together since they were first linked back in October. After hitting it off when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the pair have almost been inseparable, with Pete celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday in Palm Springs and Kim going to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for a dinner date.

 