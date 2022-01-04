See Pics

Cody Simpson’s Sister Breaks Her Neck In Diving Accident — See Terrifying Photo

Senior Reporter

The singer and model is recovering after she sadly broke her neck after diving head first into a shallow pool.

Alli Simpson suffered a terrifying accident on New Year’s Eve after she broke her neck while diving. The 23-year-old sister of Cody Simpson took to Instagram on Jan. 4 and shared a series of photos and boomerang clips after being put into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

“Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. for me, 2022 is not off to a great start [sad face emoji] a broken neck (plus a positive covid test),” the model captioned her post. “Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1). I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣.”

Thankfully, the singer revealed that no immediate surgery would be required and that she is now back home. Alli will have to wear a neck brace for the next four months in hopes the neck injury will heal itself. “I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord,” she wrote.

Cody Simpson Alli Simpson
Cody Simpson’s sister, Alli Simpson, suffered a terrifying accident on New Year’s Eve after she broke her neck while diving (Shutterstock)

Friends and family flooded Alli’s comments section with shows of love and support. Cody’s girlfriend, model Marloes Stevens wrote, “You’re so strong babes!!” One fan responded, “Omg I’m so happy to hear you’re gonna be okay! Wishing you a speedy recovery my dear!” Another commented, “Sending love and I hope you feel better soon, our guardian angels always watch over us.”

As fans of the Simpson siblings know, Cody qualified for the Olympic Swimming Trials in Dec. 2020. He revealed he qualified following an arduous few months of swimming training. “I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now,” he wrote on Instagram on December 12.