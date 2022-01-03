Salma Hayek, 55, Lunges In A Leopard Print Swimsuit To Sip Coffee Poolside: Photo

Salma Hayek looked stunningly sexy in a plunging leopard print bathing suit as she soaked up the sun for some holiday relaxation.

Salma Hayek showed off her goods on Monday with a sultry snap on Instagram, posing in a Saint Laurent leopard print halter one-piece as she took in the new year. “First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year,” the 55-year-old wrote in the caption, also translating the sentiment in Spanish. The Frida star sat in the sexy, plunging swimsuit as she enjoyed her morning coffee, sitting poolside in a lush locale that also featured a stunning oceanside backdrop.

The Mexican-American actress is pretty keen on sharing some sexy one-piece swimsuit pics! Back on Nov. 29, 2021, Salma shared a post-Thanksgiving poolside shot in an “Original Gucci” black one-piece to celebrate the release of House of Gucci, in which she plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a psychic who becomes the confidant to Lady Gaga‘s Patrizia Reggiani. “This is not my wardrobe for ‘House of Gucci’ but I highly recommend it anyway,” she captioned the post, sipping a cocktail as she took in some relaxation time.

In addition to the House of Gucci premiere, Salma had more to celebrate on Nov. 19 when she was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The Desperado actress was presented with the star by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actor Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao presenting at the ceremony, also proudly posing with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.

The mother-daughter duo were both stunning in black, with Salma wearing a high-low taffeta dress with a bejeweled bodice and cropped matching jacket. Valentina sported a short black dress with furry embellishments at the top and bottom, covering the look with a black blazer and paring her outfit with knee-high black high-heeled boots.

“I am very moved by tonight. It is, of course, a big honor,” Salma stated at the ceremony, reported CBS Los Angeles. “We are all made out of stardust — I think it’s 94% of our atoms are the same as the stars. We are all stars, and when you see this star, I want you to know that because you are all in my heart.” She went on, “Part of your stardust is in that place, so you tell all your friends you are part of that star, too.”