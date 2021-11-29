See Pic

Salma Hayek Stuns In Sexy Gucci One-Piece Swimsuit: ‘I Highly Recommend’ Wearing It

salma hayek
Ramey Photos / BACKGRID
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Glen Wilson/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884948e) Salma Hayek After The Sunset - 2004 Director: Brett Ratner New Line Productions USA Scene Still Action/Adventure Coup d'éclat
Saint Barthelemy, FRANCE - Actress, Salma Hayek, and her husband, Francois Henri Pinault, with Valentina Paloma Pinault enjoy holidays in French Island of Saint Barthelemy. Pictured: Salma Hayek BACKGRID USA 26 DECEMBER 2014 BYLINE MUST READ: Ramey Photos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
SALMA HAYEK SHOPPING AT BONDI BEACH SUNDAY MARKET SALMA HAYEK AND JOSH LUCAS SHOPPING AT THE SUNDAY MARKET, BONDI, AUSTRALIA - 29 FEB 2004
Salma hayek has traded the glitz of the oscars for the sun sea and surf of Bondi beach, staying in a rented luxury pad with Josh Lucas in Sydney filming Stealth. SALMA HAYEK AND JOSH LUCAS, BONDI BEACH, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEB 2004 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

‘House of Gucci’ star Salma Hayek celebrated the release of her film with a sexy one-piece Gucci swimsuit.

Salma Hayek’s post-Thanksgiving uniform includes a one-piece swimsuit. The actress, 55, shared a snapshot from the pool on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 29 in a black Gucci swimsuit. She captioned the post, “This is not my wardrobe for ‘House of Gucci’ but I highly recommend it anyway.”

The star has been living in swimsuits as she rests from promoting not one but two new films. Salma, who stars in the recently-released House of Gucci and Eternals, recently shared a snapshot in a blue one-piece bikini as she enjoyed a nap on a hammock. “Nothing like a hammock siesta to recover from promoting 2 movies back to back.”

Salma stars as Ajak in Marvel’s Eternals, out since Nov. 5. The film follows a group of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on earth for thousands of years. The group reunites to fight the evil Deviants led by Salma’s Ajak. Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Brian Tyree Henry also star.

Salma told the Los Angeles Times that she was “surprised” to receive the call to star in the superhero film. “I was very surprised,” she said. “A superhero? Me? It was so confusing… I couldn’t understand how I got there. It’s like all your dreams coming true.” The star said it was humbling to be approached. “Sometimes what moves you really hard are the things you least expect,” Salma said.

Related Gallery

Stars Wearing Sexy Plunging Swimsuits: Kendall Jenner & More

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Good Will Hunting' actress Minnie Driver wears a red one-piece swimsuit for a dip in the ocean on a hot day in Malibu. Pictured: Minnie Driver BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera wears a black swimsuit and oversized sunglasses as she takes a dip in the pool between recording sessions in Miami. The pop star was also seen playing with her dog and her children, and later covering up with a white Minnie Mouse robe. 12 Feb 2021 Pictured: Christina Aguilera. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733098_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen stands out in a neon yellow swimsuit as she hits the beach with friends in Miami. 28 May 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA758458_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“If you reject me, and you tell me, ‘You’re no good,’ I’m not gonna cry. But in this moment, where I felt seen and accepted, immediately it made me feel something and it made me want to cry — but I didn’t, I held it in,” she continued. “They came and got me. In my 50s. Arab-Mexican. [A] curvy woman. Not your typical superhero. Especially not one that was male [in the comics].”

In House of Gucci, out since Nov. 24, Salma swaps her superpowers for tarot cards, starring as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a psychic who becomes Patrizia Reggiani‘s (played by Lady Gaga) confidant. In an interview with Variety in May, Salma gushed about her “incredibly talented” and “extraordinary” co-star. “Her level of commitment — I’ve only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does,” she said. “And she’s also a great team player.”

Salma also reveled in filming in Italy for the project. “I was in Italy and it was like a dream come true,” she said. “You’re in Rome and you’re in a movie and it’s the rounder you are, the better it is for your character. That to me was nirvana. I swear I would order with a smile on my face: ‘I’ll have the pasta again.’ I love pasta. And it would come and it would be like guilt-free and — Oh, my God — it was delicious.”