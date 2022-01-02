Michelle Obama Slays In Black Mini Romper With Her ‘Boo’ Barack On NYE — Photo

Bow down! The former First Lady looked like a queen as she celebrated NYE by sharing an adorable snap with her “boo” Barack. See the fabulous photo here!

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 57-year-old former First Lady took to her Instagram on the first day of the new year to share an adorable photo (below) of herself in a gorgeous ensemble while posing with her husband Barack Obama, 60, at their big NYE celebration. The insanely cute couple both rocked star-shaped glasses with “2022” on them for the festivities as they wrapped their arms around each other. “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health,” Michelle captioned the snap.

With her other hand on her hip, Michelle posed like a fierce supermodel as she donned a beautiful black mini romper. She added a chic blazer to the mix that featured sparkling embellishments — it was a party after all! Keeping the look sophisticated, the mother of two added silver hoop earrings, a dramatic pearl necklace and designer high heels. Her trademark dark curls were left long and loose, framing her flawless face. And Barack was the epitome of cool, as he sported a hip printed shirt tucked into dark pants. A pair of black leather sneakers were the perfect touch to his wardrobe.

The couple are obviously still head over heels for each other after being married all the way back in 1992! To celebrate their most recent anniversary in October, Michelle posted side by side pics of herself with the former POTUS, one recent and the other a throwback. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!” Barack also took to Instagram, writing, “I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you.”

Meanwhile, Michelle made headlines recently after Joe Rogan said she likely would win the presidency in 2024 if she decided to run against former President Donald Trump., were he to run as well. During a December 24 episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, the former actor said, “I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins. She’s great. She’s intelligent. She’s articulate. She’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of representative of intelligent, articulate people. She could win.”