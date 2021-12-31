See Pic

Katharine McPhee, 37, Rocks Red Swimsuit Amid Husband David Foster’s Comment Controversy 

Katharine McPhee sizzled in a red hot swimsuit while vacationing in Hawaii with husband David Foster, just a days after the music producer caused a controversy by sharing a bikini photo of her.

Katharine McPhee, 37, proved she’s the ultimate beach babe! The American Idol alum looked hotter than ever as she went for a dip in Hawaii rocking a one shoulder red swimsuit on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in photos published by the Daily Mail on Dec. 30. The ensemble was all Baywatch vibes as she smiled rocking slicked back hair, accessorizing with several bracelets including a gold Cartier Juste Un Clou, as well as layered necklaces.

The Smash star is on vacation with her husband David Foster, 72, who happily shared a photo of his much younger wife in a sexy black bikini. The GRAMMY winner was clearly loving how Katharine looked in the two piece, writing a music emoji and the phrase “what baby.” The post and comment quickly went viral, prompting the “Unbroken” singer to clap back with a photo of her own — this time rocking that same one-shouldered red one piece.

“ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol…I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over,” she said, referencing her past weight challenges while defending David’s choice to share the image. Notably, Katharine gave birth to her first child Rennie David Foster, now 10 months, in Feb. 2021.

“Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do. I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?” she went on.

Katharine McPhee -- Pics Of The Singer

“BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate byyeeee,” she signed off.