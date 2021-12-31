Dakota Johnson Wears Black Bikini As She Hits Beach With BF Chris Martin & His Son Moses, 15

Dakota Johnson stunned in a skimpy black bikini while enjoying the beach with boyfriend Chris Martin and his son, Moses.

Beach bums! Dakota Johnson, 32, enjoyed some fun in the sun with her beau, Chris Martin, 44, and his son Moses, 15, while vacationing in Mexico. In photos you can see here, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted flaunting her stunning figure in a classic-style black bikini that showed off her impressive derrière as she enjoyed the clear blue waters of Tulum. She and Chris played around in the waves while, at one point, Moses was seen throwing a few fake punches at his dad for a fun father-son moment. Dakota later put in a sheer blue linen button-up shirt that grazed her thighs as she took a break from the sun.

Dakota and Chris have been an item since 2017, and they’ve attracted plenty of media attention along the way. Dakota recently opened up about their relationship in a Dec. 30 interview with Elle, explaining why she and the Coldplay front man have decided to stay out of the spotlight throughout their four years together.

While the pair have been seen out and about together on plenty of occasions, the couple have mostly kept their romance low-key. The High Note star noted how she loves being in a relationship with Chris to be able to wind down away from the spotlight. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” Dakota told the outlet. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

While the couple may prefer “cozy and private” nights in, Chris also declared his love for Dakota during an Oct. 14 Coldplay gig in London. Before the band played their collaboration “My Universe” with with k-pop sensations BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the crowd. “This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go,” he said before the band started the song.

Even though the couple has stated how they like to keep to themselves, they’ve been showing a bit more PDA lately. The actress linked arms with her beau as they went for a romantic stroll in Mallorca, Spain over the summer, and they were also seen holding hands after the London premiere of Dakota’s new movie The Lost Daughter in October.