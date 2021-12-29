Alabama Barker, 16, Hospitalized: Travis Barker’s Daughter Gives Update After Cryptic Post

The blink-182 drummer’s daughter shared that she was feeling okay after sharing a photo of a hospital wrist band.

Alabama Barker seems like she had a bit of a health scare on Tuesday December 28. Travis Barker‘s 16-year-old daughter took to her Instagram to share a photo of what looked like a hospital bracelet or a medical file, and shared that she was feeling okay. She didn’t divulge many details, but she assured her fans and followers that everything was okay, after whatever issue she had faced.

Alongside the tag for her name, Alabama thanked everyone who checked in on her. “I’m gonna be okay!” she updated her followers. “Thank[s] to everybody who made sure I was good.” She also included a heart emoji, but she didn’t give further details about what had happened. A few hours before she’d shared a picture of a hospital wristband, per E! News. After the update, Alabama showed fans that she was okay by posting a video of herself unboxing some new beauty products.

Hopefully whatever had affected Alabama has passed, and she’s feeling much better! She’s Travis’ youngest child, and she celebrated her 16th birthday on Christmas Eve. The 46-year-old blink-182 drummer shares Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. Other than Alabama, Travis also has a son Landon Asher, 18, and a stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Alabama seems like she’s super close with her dad and her future step-mom Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama and all of Travis’ kids joined the couple as they vacationed in Mexico for the drummer’s birthday, and Travis shared photos with Kourtney and his kids, saying that he’d had a perfect day during the trip. Alabama was also spotted spending a day bonding and shopping with her dad in New York City back in September. Other than her dad, Alabama seems like she’s grown close to her future step-siblings and cousins. She posted an adorable TikTok video with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West earlier in December, where the three girls all participated in a viral trend, and Alabama called the girls her friends.