Kourtney Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free As She Smolders In Gorgeous Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous when she went completely makeup-free in a gorgeous new selfie.

When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, she always looks gorgeous with or without makeup and her latest selfie was absolutely stunning. She posted a photo of herself with not a drop of makeup on while giving a kissy face to the camera.

In the photo, Kourtney’s face was completely bare and looked super fresh and dewy. She had her short bob hair down in natural waves and rocked a vintage oversized T-shirt. Kourtney has been posting a ton of selfies lately without makeup, especially since Christmas.

She’s been sharing photos of her and her family being cozy in their Christmas pajamas. Kourtney recently shared a photo of her wearing a pair of comfy Hanna Andersson Long John Pant in Organic Cotton in the Rainbow Gnomes print which she accessorized with a pair of fluffy Childrens Place Unisex Adult Matching Family Santa Slippers.

Just the other day, Kourtney went makeup-free yet again when she posted a selfie wearing a white Skims Cozy Knit Robe in Bone. Her face was glowing while she had her hair thrown up into a messy bun. She accessorized her fresh-faced look with a Jennifer Fisher Large Gothic Letter with Pave White Diamonds necklace and a Jennifer Fisher Micro Link Chain.

Meanwhile, when Kourtney isn’t going makeup-free, she is usually dressed to the nines. On Christmas, Kourtney looked stunning when she rocked a high-waisted royal blue tweed Saint Laurent Boucle Mini Skirt with a green fur hem. She styled the skirt with a long-sleeve sparkly green Saint Laurent Sweater with brown fur cuffs, and a pair of bright red platform Saint Laurent Woodstock Sandals.