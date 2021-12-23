Drake Debuts New Tattoo Of Virgil Abloh 1 Month After Designer’s Death

A tribute to a legend. Drake got a tattoo honoring the late Louis Vuitton designer less than a month after he passed from a rare form of cancer on Nov. 28 at just 41.

Drake, 35, is paying tribute to fashion designer Virgil Albloh in a permanent way. The Certified Lover Boy rapper got a tattoo honoring the late Off-White designer, who died on Nov. 28 after a private 2-year battle against a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. He was 41-years-old.

Drake’s tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga showed off the ink on his Instagram on Dec. 22, calling it “A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake”. The tattoo, which was on the chart topper’s arm, depicted the moment Virgil threw a kite down the runway of Louis Vuitton’s June 2018 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. In the caption, Joaquin referred to his style “microrealism”.

Drake and Virgil worked together several times through the years. The designer helped the rapper design his own custom OVO jet. The Degrassi alum also credited Virgil with designing a $185 Million Patek watch that he mentions on track “Life Is Good.” He also drops the designer’s name on the song “What’s Next”, off of his March 2021 EP, Scary Hours 2.

At the time of Virgil’s death, Drake took to social media to share, “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother. Thank you for everything.”

Drake’s body is covered with art honoring his favorite artists, living and dead. He also has ink of Denzel Washington, Sade, Rihanna, Aaliyah, and Lil Wayne.

Virgil’s death was announced in late Nov. Honoring his commitment to his work, the statement said in part, “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”