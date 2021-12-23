See Pic

Drake Debuts New Tattoo Of Virgil Abloh 1 Month After Designer’s Death

Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.

A tribute to a legend. Drake got a tattoo honoring the late Louis Vuitton designer less than a month after he passed from a rare form of cancer on Nov. 28 at just 41.

Drake, 35, is paying tribute to fashion designer Virgil Albloh in a permanent way. The Certified Lover Boy rapper got a tattoo honoring the late Off-White designer, who died on Nov. 28 after a private 2-year battle against a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. He was 41-years-old.

Drake
Drake has honored late designer Virgil Abloh with a new tattoo. (Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Drake’s tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga showed off the ink on his Instagram on Dec. 22, calling it “A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake”.  The tattoo, which was on the chart topper’s arm, depicted the moment Virgil threw a kite down the runway of Louis Vuitton’s June 2018 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. In the caption, Joaquin referred to his style “microrealism”.

 

Related Gallery

Virgil Abloh: Photos Of The Late Fashion Designer

Virgil Abloh and Kanye West in the front row Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018
Kanye West and Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018
A model wearing an original creation from the winter 2021 2022 ready to wear Womenswear collections from the house of Off-White, designed by Virgil Abloh Womenswear, summer 2022, fashion week, Off White, paris, FRANCE - 04 Jul 2021

Drake and Virgil worked together several times through the years. The designer helped the rapper design his own custom OVO jet. The Degrassi alum also credited Virgil with designing a $185 Million Patek watch that he mentions on track “Life Is Good.” He also drops the designer’s name on the song “What’s Next”, off of his March 2021 EP, Scary Hours 2.

Virgil Abloh
Virgil, who was renouned as the creative powerhouse behind Off-White and Louis Vuitton, died in Nov. after a 2 year battle with cancer. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

At the time of Virgil’s death, Drake took to social media to share, “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother. Thank you for everything.”

Drake’s body is covered with art honoring his favorite artists, living and dead. He also has ink of Denzel Washington, Sade, Rihanna, Aaliyah, and Lil Wayne.

Virgil’s death was announced in late Nov. Honoring his commitment to his work, the statement said in part, “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”