Matt Reid: 5 Things To Know About The Tennis Player Who’s Been Spending Time With Rebel Wilson

The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress brought the tennis pro along with her to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television awards with her earlier in December.

Rebel Wilson has certainly been spending a lot of time with Matt Reid. The 41-year-old actress and the 31-year-old tennis player have seemed to have definitely hit it off, and they’ve definitely gotten close. The Pitch Perfect actress had started hanging out with Matt as early as the summertime, when the two were seen spending time together in New York at the U.S. Open tennis tournament via DailyMail. Find out everything you need to know about Matt Reid here!

1. Matt is a fellow Aussie

Like Rebel, Matt is also an Australian. He was born in Sydney on July 17, 1990, but he’s lived in Galston, New South Wales for much of his life, according to his Tennis.com bio. He didn’t stay down under for long though. When he was 15-years-old, he was offered a scholarship to the prestigious Nick Bollettieri Academy (named for the tennis great) in Bradenton, Florida. He studied there for two years.

2. He’s been a tennis pro for 12 years

Matt started playing tennis when he was just a kid, and his hard work and dedication has definitely paid off. He went pro at age 19 in 2009, according to his ATP Tour bio. He competed in the junior Wimbledon Doubles championship in 2008 with Bernard Tomic. Unfortunately, the pair lost, but Matt has continued his career and been successful as a tennis player. He’s currently ranked at number 85 for doubles on the ATP tour.

3. He’s a twin

Matt has a strong bond with his family. His mom Tracy works in real estate, while his dad Angus is a landscaper. He also has a younger brother Nick and sister Grace. He also has a twin sister Ellen. He’s shared photos with his siblings, showing that he’s close with them on his Instagram.

4. He joined Rebel on the red carpet for an Australian award show

Matt seemed like he had a great time at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards (AACTA) along with Rebel on December 8. Matt rocked a white tux, while Rebel looked gorgeous in a black mini-dress with silver design on the front. The pair attended with actress Brittany Hockley and podcaster Sam Kennedy. Matt posted a picture of the four outside the Sydney Opera House on his Instagram. “AACTA Awards night with this awesome crew,” he captioned it.

5. He’s a huge rugby fan

While tennis might be his main love, Matt is on the record as a major rugby fan! He’s said that if he hadn’t gone pro for tennis, he probably would’ve tried to compete as a rugby player. His father had also played the sport. He’s said that while many different games growing up, he still enjoys rugby and surfing, and he’s named Australian rugby icon Jonathan Thurston was his sports hero as a kid. He even dressed as a rugby player for Halloween in 2018.