5 Things

Matt Reid: 5 Things To Know About The Tennis Player Who’s Been Spending Time With Rebel Wilson

rebel wilson, matt reid
BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Rebel Wilson Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Vanity Fair Premiere Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Sep 2021
For Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Markham/Speed Media/Shutterstock (12635780m) Rebel Wilson AACTA Awards, Arrivals, The Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia - 08 Dec 2021
Rebel Wilson shows off her incredible 35kg weight loss (77lbs or 5.5 stone) in glamorous photos to celebrate Fiji’s re-opening to tourists. The Bridesmaids star is pictured emerging from the sea like a Bond girl in a plunging bright orange swimsuit showing off her slimmed-down figure in campaign images for Tourism Fiji. Another stunning image features Rebel in a black swimsuit under a sheer yellow kaftan as she poses on a yacht. She is also captured enjoying a drink with locals in a colorful sundress. The Tourism Fiji “Open for Happiness” campaign celebrates Fiji opening up to fully vaccinated tourists for quarantine-free travel since the start of December. The island nation is ready to welcome back visitors to its famous white sand beaches and year-round tropical warmth. Growing up in Australia, Rebel has very fond memories of visiting Fiji as a child, and was delighted to return to shoot the “Open for Happiness” campaign. She said: “When someone asks you whether you want to visit Fiji - there is really one one answer isn’t there. It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world. “I had the best time filming this campaign, there really is nothing like the white sands and clear waters of Fiji. It is truly breathtaking. “But even more than the landscape, I love Fiji the most for its people. Everyone greets you with a smile and a ‘bula’, the warmth and hospitality of everyone I met is something I will always remember. “Fiji truly is open for happiness.” Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill said: “We are thrilled to once again finally be able to welcome our visitors back from around the globe to the shores of Fiji - it has been a long time coming.” Flights to Fiji can be booked at https://www.fiji.travel/ Travelers must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure, and must take a mandatory Rapid COVID-19 test at their Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) resort 48 hours after arriving in the islands. Quarantine-free travel is initially availabl
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Fitness fanatic Rebel Wilson takes a early morning hike to jumpstart her day in LA and chats on her phone on her way back home. Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress brought the tennis pro along with her to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television awards with her earlier in December.

Rebel Wilson has certainly been spending a lot of time with Matt Reid. The 41-year-old actress and the 31-year-old tennis player have seemed to have definitely hit it off, and they’ve definitely gotten close. The Pitch Perfect actress had started hanging out with Matt as early as the summertime, when the two were seen spending time together in New York at the U.S. Open tennis tournament via DailyMail. Find out everything you need to know about Matt Reid here!

Matt is an Australian tennis pro. (Shutterstock)

1. Matt is a fellow Aussie

Like Rebel, Matt is also an Australian. He was born in Sydney on July 17, 1990, but he’s lived in Galston, New South Wales for much of his life, according to his Tennis.com bio. He didn’t stay down under for long though. When he was 15-years-old, he was offered a scholarship to the prestigious Nick Bollettieri Academy (named for the tennis great) in Bradenton, Florida. He studied there for two years.

2. He’s been a tennis pro for 12 years

Matt started playing tennis when he was just a kid, and his hard work and dedication has definitely paid off. He went pro at age 19 in 2009, according to his ATP Tour bio. He competed in the junior Wimbledon Doubles championship in 2008 with Bernard Tomic. Unfortunately, the pair lost, but Matt has continued his career and been successful as a tennis player. He’s currently ranked at number 85 for doubles on the ATP tour.

Related Gallery

Rebel Wilson Through The Years -- Pics Of Her Transformation

Rebel Wilson Variety 1st Annual Power Of Comedy Event, Los Angeles, America - 04 Dec 2010
Rebel Wilson 'Bridesmaids' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Apr 2011
Rebel Wilson 'Pitch Perfect' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 24 Sep 2012

3. He’s a twin

Matt has a strong bond with his family. His mom Tracy works in real estate, while his dad Angus is a landscaper. He also has a younger brother Nick and sister Grace. He also has a twin sister Ellen. He’s shared photos with his siblings, showing that he’s close with them on his Instagram.

4. He joined Rebel on the red carpet for an Australian award show

Matt seemed like he had a great time at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards (AACTA) along with Rebel on December 8. Matt rocked a white tux, while Rebel looked gorgeous in a black mini-dress with silver design on the front. The pair attended with actress Brittany Hockley and podcaster Sam Kennedy. Matt posted a picture of the four outside the Sydney Opera House on his Instagram. “AACTA Awards night with this awesome crew,” he captioned it.

Matt posed with Rebel at the AACTA awards. (BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

5. He’s a huge rugby fan

While tennis might be his main love, Matt is on the record as a major rugby fan! He’s said that if he hadn’t gone pro for tennis, he probably would’ve tried to compete as a rugby player. His father had also played the sport. He’s said that while many different games growing up, he still enjoys rugby and surfing, and he’s named Australian rugby icon Jonathan Thurston was his sports hero as a kid. He even dressed as a rugby player for Halloween in 2018.

 