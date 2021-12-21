See Pic

Kendall Jenner Stuns In ‘Comfy’ Black Lingerie With Leggings — Photos

Kendall Jenner in yellow bikini sighted on a speed boat to have fun with friends on Mykonos Island, Greece. 08 Jul 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Savio / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461639_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Supermodel Kendall Jenner steps out of her hotel in a black top that reveals her model figure. Kendall is en route to the Jacquemus fashion show.Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner looks striking in neon pink as she heads out to a party in NYC with Asap Ferg and Meek Mill. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.

Relaxation mode! Kendall looked cozy and cute as she wore a “comfy” bra and leggings set in a new Instagram post.

Kendall Jenner, 26, looked like she was ready to relax as she slipped into some easy, new loungewear in a “comfy” new Instagram post on Dec. 20. The model daughter of Kris Jenner wowed clad in a classic, black triangle top bra, formfitting leggings, and a matching shrug from celeb-beloved yoga brand Alo.

Showing off her flat abs, Kendall faced the camera straight on before stretching herself out on the ground. All the while, she had a fresh glow, keeping her makeup natural and her dark hair long, straight, and loose. “Comfy in my @alo,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the shot, adding the tag #aloyogapartner as a brand ambassador.

Kendall has been opting for comfier looks since it’s gotten colder, recently rocking a casual-chic combination of a hoodie and jeans for lunch and then a business meeting on Dec. 15. She was seen at the Beverly Hills offices of fashion brand FWRD, where she is the Creative Director, after lunch at Jon & Vinny’s.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is chic in black and white. She is a brand ambassador for Alo, the Creative Director of FWRD, and the founder of 818 Tequila. (Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kendall Jenner Then & Now: Photos Of The Star Through The Years

Television personality Kendall Jenner arrives at the 4th Annual Variety Power of Youth event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Kendall Jenner arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Just Dance 4 show during Fashion Week on Tuesday Sept. 11, 2012, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for Ubisoft/AP Images)

The fashionista has also been busy with her 818 Tequila brand, which she launched in May 2021. The star proudly showed off an 818 billboard along with her dazzling Christmas decor in a Dec. 19 Instagram, which she captioned saying, “It’s all about the tinsel.” The pictures offered a glimpse into her home, offering a look at a glimmering tree, stockings, and a piece of art by Yoshitomo Nara decorating her walls. The post also featured shots from a plane window and pictures taken at Kanye West’s concert with Drake on Dec. 9.

After a busy start to December, the star is likely hoping to slow things down over the holidays. She and NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker, 25, have been spending as much time together as possible. The very private Phoenix Suns star doted on his “beautiful” girlfriend in an Instagram Story post around her Nov. 3 birthday. The couple was first linked in May before going Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021. Kendall also confirmed that Devin was her “boyfriend” during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen in late June, but explained she wishes to keep her romantic life private.