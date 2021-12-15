Kendall Jenner Makes A Sweatshirt and Jeans Look High Fashion On Lunch Date With Friends

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star seemed comfortable and cozy, while also looking drop dead gorgeous.

Kendall Jenner kept it low-key, as she bundled up for lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday December 14. Pulling her hood up to protect her from the Los Angeles rain, the 26-year-old reality star was dressed in casual clothes, but of course, she made them look fabulous as she grabbed a bite at Vinny’s Italian restaurant. She was on her way to the offices for luxury fashion brand FRWD.

The 818 Tequila founder rocked a gray hoodie and a pair of dark-colored jeans. Over the outfit, she had a black unbuttoned peacoat, keeping warm in the rain. She completed the outfit with a pair of black boots and small sunglasses. Kendall also carried a big blue bag along with her. Once she was away from the rain, she let her hood down, and showed off her perfect hair. Later Tuesday night, Kendall took to her Instagram Story to show that she spent a cozy night in, relaxing with some of her own 818 Tequila and a virtual magic show.

While Kendall can make a casual outfit look absolutely fantastic, the KUWTK star has shown off plenty more eye-catching looks recently. She sported a beautiful zebra-print dress for a night out in Miami with her pals Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin on November 12. In an Instagram Story from around the same time, Kendall looked as sexy as ever, when she rocked a black dress with extra revealing cut-outs to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.

Kendall also served up both good looks and cocktails at a Miami party for her 818 Tequila at the Goodtime Hotel on December 7. The model rocked a black mini-skirt with some eye-catching bead-designs, along with plain black crop-top, as she showed off her bartending skills. Kendall used her tequila to stir, mix and serve plenty of yummy-looking cocktails at the event. At the end of the video, Kendall sipped one of her drinks and seemed to give her seal of approval.