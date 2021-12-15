See Pics

Kendall Jenner Makes A Sweatshirt and Jeans Look High Fashion On Lunch Date With Friends

Kendall Jenner
RACHPOOT/BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner steps out in the L.A rain heading to The FRWD office in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A Pregnant Kylie Jenner leaves her hotel in New York with an orange coat and a Louis Vuitton Handbag Kylie Jenner leaving her hotel in New York, USA - 09 Sep 2021 Wearing Off White Coat Same Outfit as catwalk model *12195744ax
Kim Kardashian looks stunning, showing off her curves in a nude bodysuit and black skinny jeans as she steps out in Miami, Florida on September 16, 2016. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL1356252 160916 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star seemed comfortable and cozy, while also looking drop dead gorgeous.

Kendall Jenner kept it low-key, as she bundled up for lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday December 14. Pulling her hood up to protect her from the Los Angeles rain, the 26-year-old reality star was dressed in casual clothes, but of course, she made them look fabulous as she grabbed a bite at Vinny’s Italian restaurant. She was on her way to the offices for luxury fashion brand FRWD.

Kendall kept things casual as she headed out to lunch. (RACHPOOT/BACKGRID)

The 818 Tequila founder rocked a gray hoodie and a pair of dark-colored jeans. Over the outfit, she had a black unbuttoned peacoat, keeping warm in the rain. She completed the outfit with a pair of black boots and small sunglasses. Kendall also carried a big blue bag along with her. Once she was away from the rain, she let her hood down, and showed off her perfect hair. Later Tuesday night, Kendall took to her Instagram Story to show that she spent a cozy night in, relaxing with some of her own 818 Tequila and a virtual magic show.

Kendall was gorgeous in low-key clothes as she headed to the FRWD offices. (RACHPOOT/BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Supermodels In Denim -- Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner steps out in the L.A rain heading to The FRWD office in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emily Ratajkowski is seen leaving her New York City apartment heading to make an appearance at CBS this morning ahead of her new book coming out Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5273393 081121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Bella Hadid leaving Balenciaga fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 07, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo by Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5237022 070721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

While Kendall can make a casual outfit look absolutely fantastic, the KUWTK star has shown off plenty more eye-catching looks recently. She sported a beautiful zebra-print dress for a night out in Miami with her pals Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin on November 12. In an Instagram Story from around the same time, Kendall looked as sexy as ever, when she rocked a black dress with extra revealing cut-outs to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.

Kendall also served up both good looks and cocktails at a Miami party for her 818 Tequila at the Goodtime Hotel on December 7. The model rocked a black mini-skirt with some eye-catching bead-designs, along with plain black crop-top, as she showed off her bartending skills. Kendall used her tequila to stir, mix and serve plenty of yummy-looking cocktails at the event. At the end of the video, Kendall sipped one of her drinks and seemed to give her seal of approval.