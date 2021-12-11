Kendall Jenner Shakes Up A Cocktail In A Crop Top & Mini Skirt At Miami Party — Watch

Add bartender to Kendall Jenner’s resume! The model shook up her own cocktails at an 818 bash held at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami, FL.

Kendall Jenner didn’t just host an 818 Tequila party — the model also served up guests cocktails, shaken and poured by her. The 26-year-old looked so stylish at the bash, held at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami on Dec. 7, rocking a black beaded mini skirt and short-sleeved crop top. She added a pair of strappy sandals to match for a throwback ’90’s vibe, keeping her brunette hair back into a sleek ponytail. As always, Kenny’s glam was on point with golden, dewy skin, a smokey eye and glossy lips.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confidently stood behind the bar at Strawberry Moon, the restaurant inside David Grutman and Pharrell‘s whimsical hotel, starting with the Blanco 818, followed by two juices and a simple syrup. She then shook the margarita up before pouring it into a clear plastic cup. “Need a cocktail? Pour one up with @kendalljenner & @drink818 at @strawberrymoon,” the hotels’ official IG read. The soireé, dubbed “Kendall Jenner Makes 818 Tequila Cocktails with Restaurateur David Grutman at Strawberry Moon in Miami”, followed the city’s Art Week.

After months of Instagram-only buzz, Kendall launched her tequila back in May with an event at LA’s The Nice Guy. She was supported by sisters Kylie Jenner, 24, Kim Kardashian, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 37, at the exclusive party, as well as mom Kris Jenner, 66. No detail was left to spare at the launch, which included a truck of 818 merch, plenty of tequila, a custom photo booth and more.

Kendall’s tequila line currently offers three different variations: the blanco with a tropical and citrus fruit finish, the Reposado, with roasted agave flavors and vanilla, and the Añejo, which offers a deeper vanilla and spice taste thanks to a longer barrel aging process.

“I’m incredibly proud of the product we have created with our team in Mexico and am honored that they have joined us on this journey,” Kendall said after the release in May. “Their mentorship and support are important as we build 818 into one of the world’s leading tequila brands… I’m excited for more people to be able to try it in the coming months,” she added.