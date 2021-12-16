‘Claws’ Star Carrie Preston Reveals Why She ‘Burst Into Tears’ Before Filming Final Scene

Carrie Preston told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was ‘sobbing’ on her last day filming ‘Claws’ after a COVID incident deterred her plans to say goodbye to the cast and crew.

Carrie Preston‘s final day on the set of Claws was an emotional rollercoaster for the 54-year-old actress. Carrie, who plays Polly Marks in the hit TNT drama, spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife ahead of Claws’ fourth and final season premiere on Dec. 19 about the emotional experience she had on her last day of filming in late 2020. “I was heading in to do my last scene of this show that I love so much. And it also happened to be the last scene of the entire series,” Carrie explained. “As I was heading out the door, my phone rang, and it was the COVID officer saying, ‘Someone in your zone tested positive.’ ”

Carrie continued, “I was alone in my little rental, burst into tears. I’m sobbing, everybody’s calling. And I had written a speech that I wanted to give to the crew, a thank you speech, on behalf of all the actors, and I couldn’t be there to do it. So I sent it over to Judy [Reyes]. And she was there because it wasn’t in her little immediate zone. So she was able to [read it] and then they FaceTime. Judy read the speech that I had written, and I could see the crew and I was just sobbing.”

Carrie, who stars in the show with Judy (Quiet Ann), Karrueche Tran (Virginia Loc), Niecy Nash (Desna Simms), and Jenn Lyon (Jennifer Husser) as South Florida manicurists who enter the crime world, told HL that despite the COVID incident, she “still felt like we were all together” for the cast’s final day on set “even though we were not going to do it that way.” Looking towards the final season, Carrie said she’s “very happy” with how Polly’s storyline turns out. “I actually am very pleased with what they gave Polly to do this season, and just the resolution of the character,” the Georgia native said. “It’s always entertaining and surprising and strange. Sometimes you think, ‘Oh, this can’t be true.’ But we always say it is ‘Clawsible.’ ”

HL also EXCLUSIVELY interviewed Jenn, Judy, and Karrueche about Claws, and all three actresses said they were similarly emotional filming the last season. “I started crying probably episode two of this season. Because, you know, the passage of time makes me melancholy, and I don’t want things to be over,” Jenn, 36, admitted. “And so I was very sad.”

Meanwhile, Judy, 54, said she’s “grateful” for the nearly five years she got to have on the female-led hit series. As for Karrueche, the 33-year-old Daytime Emmy winner said that she will never forget the unbreakable bond the Claws family developed over the course of the series. “We have this love and connection with one another off-set that we can bring on-set as well. And it’s just so much fun and so easy,” she explained. “That goes along with the crew, too. You know, we were really just one big family.”

The final season of Claws kicks off with a 2-hour premiere on Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.