Meri Brown Confesses That She & Husband Kody are ‘Just Friends’ & He Admits They Don’t Talk Daily Anymore — Watch

Meri Brown talks her relationship status with Kody Brown in a sneak peek of the upcoming season of ‘Sister Wives.’

Meri Brown, star of Sister Wives is recalling the tough times she had to endure during the pandemic and how it negatively affected her relationship to Kody Brown. “This is one of the things I like doing, kind of getting away from it all,” the 50-year-old said during a hike in Flagstaff, Arizona, for a sneak peek of the Dec. 19 episode of Sister Wives you can watch here. “We’ve got COVID going on, I’m running two businesses, we’re quarantining from each other.”

Meri, who is Kodi’s first wife, admitted that the family didn’t “really [spend] much time together” and it made things “weird.” During her confessional, she noted that it was “lonely” on her own, tearing up saying, “I just miss my family.”

Then, Kody came in with his perspective. “I always saw one of the main benefits about plural marriage is that anybody in the family would never actually suffer true loneliness,” he told the camera. “The way things have played out for our family, that’s not necessarily true. My relationship with Meri is not the type of relationship where I’m going to talk to her every day.”

Then, speaking to the camera for a confessional, Meri revealed the details of where she and Kody currently stand. “Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” she stated. “I guess I just have hope for more than that.”

Kody previously noted the toll he and Meri’s divorce had taken on their continuing relationship over the years, nothing they had been in “a very dark place for a very long time” to Us Weekly this past February. “It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into.”