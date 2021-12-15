Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer

Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003.

Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

Earlier this week, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney called out her father for his alleged involvement in the interview that left Britney in tears after the ABC news anchor seemed to imply she was at fault for the then-recent breakup with Justin Timberlake. “Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!!!” Britney wrote. “I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand… but I f****** know now!!!”

Jamie wasn’t Britney’s only target however, as she reflected on Diane questioning her on everything from her wardrobe choices, to being a role model to young girls, and, yes, to her single-handedly being responsible for the split with Justin. “He has pretty much said you broke his heart. You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?” Diane asked at the time. In the since-deleted tweet, Britney wrote, “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago??? What was with the ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry?”

Britney, who regained her freedom after a judge ordered to end her conservatorship in November, also spoke of how painful it was to end her relationship with Justin, whom she had dated while they rose to fame together in the 90s. “I never spoke to anyone for a very long time.. I was in shock,” she said.