Britney Spears Shades Diane Sawyer For ‘Making Me Cry’ After Justin Timberlake Split

During a lengthy Instagram post, the “Toxic” singer dished on Diane Sawyer, and when she was uncomfortable during their infamous 2003 interview.

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to celebrate the fact that she’s free from her conservatorship. In the post, which you can see here, she thanked many of her friends, including celebs like Jennifer Lopez, for some of the wonderful gifts she received. The 40-year-old popstar also celebrated the fact that she had access to her own money to be able to go to the mall and shop, now that she’s no longer under the conservatorship. Her thoughts on shopping seemed to conjure up memories of her 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer, 75, and Britney didn’t hold back on how she felt about the interview in the Monday December 13 post.

In the lengthy note, Britney was talking about enjoying the mall around the holidays, before she shifted her attention to the broadcasting icon. “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” she wrote. “What was with the ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Her joy in Christmas shopping seemed like it brought up the memory, related to one question that Diane asked her and whether she shad a shopping problem. “When did I have a problem with shopping?” Britney wrote.

Britney also opened up about how her breakup from Justin Timberlake had affected her, and she wasn’t necessarily looking to talk right after the breakup, let alone do a major interview. She claimed her dad Jamie Spears had showed up to her apartment and implied that he had arranged the interview. “Something I never shared when I had that big break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterwards,” she said in the Instagram. “I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

Ultimately, Britney seemed unbothered by the interview at this point in her life. She said that she wished she had clapped back at the time. “I would like to say now ‘ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!! You wanna join me at a mass and I can serve your husband my certificate on shopping for anonymous players???’ I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white a**,” she wrote. Ultimately, Britney celebrated some of her purchases (like chocolate, socks and wine), and said she “felt so independent,” before wishing her fans a merry Christmas.