Jennifer Aniston Lounges In A Bikini Top While On A Couch In Revealing New Interview

jennifer aniston
Ruvén Afanador
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the fourth annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on in Los AngelesFourth Annual InStyle Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2018
Jennifer Aniston 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Dior By John Galliano, Vintage
Jennifer Aniston4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards, Arrivals, Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019Wearing John Galliano
Jennifer Aniston, poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call of 'The Morning Show' at a central London hotelThe Morning Show Photo Call, London, United Kingdom - 01 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Jennifer Aniston looked sexier than ever as she lounged in a bikini top for the latest cover of ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Aniston, 52, it is that she always looks gorgeous no matter what she wears and her latest cover for The Hollywood Reporter may just be our favorite look from her. The actress graced the cover wearing just a tiny white bikini top and high-waisted white pants and she looked stunning.

jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous in this Fendi bikini top & high-waisted Fendi trousers for ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’ (Ruvén Afanador)

In the photo, Jen is photographed lounging on a couch while wearing a white Fendi bra with a pair of high-waisted white Fendi trousers. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this look and she accessorized with a white Maison Michele hat, a pair of Broken English earrings, a Saint Laurent necklace, and a Cartier watch and rings.

jennifer aniston
She accessorized her gorgeous look with a Maison Michele hat, a pair of Broken English earrings, a Saint Laurent necklace, & a Cartier watch & rings. (Ruvén Afanador)

Not only did Jennifer look drop-dead-gorgeous throughout the photoshoot, but she also shared a lot about her life in the interview. One topic Jen touched upon was how she felt being a part of the Friends reunion. She admitted, “I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.'”

jennifer aniston
In another stunning photo from the shoot, wore this black Alaia dress with Lisa Eisner earrings & a bracelet. (Ruvén Afanador)

She then explained that the reunion was actually very tough for her to deal with because of her past. “Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.’ And it just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'”

Jen even went so far to say, “It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.”