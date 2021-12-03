See Pic

Justin Theroux Thanks Ex Jennifer Aniston With Sweet Nickname After She Sent Him Her New Hair Products

Jennifer Aniston, left, and Justin Theroux arrive at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Justin Theroux also noted that Jennifer Aniston’s new hair brand LolaVie ‘works’ in his Instagram post.

Justin Theroux, 50, and Jennifer Aniston, 52, are the coolest exes ever. The Wanderlust actor gave the Friends alum a shoutout on Instagram after she sent him some of the products from her new haircare line LolaVie — specifically giving a shoutout to the Perfecting Leave-In. “Thank you b. & @lolavie,” he wrote, calling Jen by her nickname. He then added, “WORKS.”

While it’s never been quite clear what, exactly, “b.” stands for, Justin has notably called Jen this for years. He has referred to her as a “bada–” in past interviews, or other fans have theorized it might mean “babe.”

Either way, it’s so sweet to see these two still support each other after their split. The two struck up a romance back in 2011 after working on the film Wanderlust together. After months of anticipation, they finally tied the knot with a romantic backyard wedding ceremony in 2015 — sadly splitting just two years later in 2018. Justin and Jennifer were married for a total of three years before breaking up.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston split in 2018, but have remained friends. (Yoan Valat/EPA/Shutterstock)

“I would say we’ve remained friends,” The Leftovers said to Esquire back in April 2021. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text…like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he added. The mutual respect appears to be on both sides: back in August, the actress posted a birthday tribute for Justin, saying she “loves” him.

Happy birthday JT,” she wrote at the time, including a shirtless photo of Justin pointing pointing heavy metal hands at the camera. “Truly one of a kind. Love you,” she also said. Similarly, Justin also sent love for Jen’s birthday back in Feb. 2021. “Happy birthday @jenniferaniston. Love you B!” he gushed earlier this year.

In his Esquire interview, Justin also addressed their close friendship post-marriage. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her,” he also said.