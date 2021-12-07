Tayshia Adams Reveals Why She Won’t Say More About Breakup: I’m ‘Still Going Through It’

After shedding tears over her split from Zac Clark on the ‘Men Tell All’ episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Tayshia Adams explained on a podcast that she’s ‘still going through’ the post-breakup emotions.

Tayshia Adams, 30, briefly discussed her recent split from fiancé Zac Clark on the Dec. 7 episode of her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour. “I’m definitely hanging in there,” Tayshia told co-host Becca Kufrin, after addressing the breakup for the first time on the Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette that was filmed the night prior. “That day was really tough for me because that’s actually the day that the news broke to everyone,” Tayshia explained. “It was just very heavy, but I had a job to do at the same time.”

Tayshia, who got engaged to Zac on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, said that she appreciated the love she received when talking about the split on Men Tell All, which was filmed roughly a month ago. “I’m just really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that,” the reality star said. “But it doesn’t make any of that easier.” Tayshia then explained that for now, she won’t be sharing more details about the breakup. “I really said all I had to say on that stage. I don’t really have anything to add to it just because I’m still going through it all. And yeah, I spoke my piece. And one day, when I feel like I have more to say, I’m sure we can talk about it all,” she said.

Becca understood Tayshia’s feelings all too well. The 31-year-old ended her engagement with Garrett Ygrigoyen, the winner of her season of The Bachelorette, in 2020, and so she offered her co-host some kind words. “Breakups are never easy in general, but when you’re in such a public platform and everyone’s comments and criticism and opinions and words get you, it just makes it that much harder,” Becca told Tayshia. “So everyone listening, please give Tayshia some support, throw a prayer her way. And just know that you have so much love behind you, so much support. We’re wishing you both the best. And you know, it’s life. These things happen, and hopefully, you know, you can learn and grow and move on from that.”

On the Men Tell All, Tayshia told co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe that she was “heartbroken” in the wake of her split with Zac. “We tried really hard and I still love him very much. I’m not sure what the future holds,” she shared. “You know how it is. It’s really tough.” Later on, contestant Rodney Mathews joined the pair on stage to discuss his time on Michelle Young‘s season. He briefly told Tayshia he was “sorry to hear” about the engagement ending, which led to Tayshia breaking down and having to walk offstage.

Tayshia fell in love with Zac on her season of The Bachelorette, and accepted his proposal in late summer 2020. They stayed together through when the finale aired in December 2020, and Tayshia even moved to New York City to be with her man. The former couple ran the NYC marathon together in early November, after which Tayshia was briefly hospitalized with a kidney infection, and Zac didn’t appear to be by her side. On November 22, Tayshia’s rep confirmed the relationship was over.