News

Tayshia Adams Reveals Why She Won’t Say More About Breakup: I’m ‘Still Going Through It’

THE BACHELORETTE - “1605” – Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously. Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark visit the Empire State Building, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2021 Tayshia Adams, podcast host and star of 'The Bachelorette' Season 16, will be joined by her fiancee Zac Clark for a visit to the Empire State Building to kick off Valentine's Day weekend and celebrate the couple's move together to New York City on Friday, February 12.
THE BACHELORETTE - “1606” – It’s “game on!” when Ashley I. and Jared pay a special visit to Tayshia, running and judging a competition to test the strength and maturity of eight of her suitors. Who will win the coveted title, and who will struggle to the finish line? Dramatic faceoffs between the men prove a distraction, but the Bachelorette manages to squeeze in some romance. Refusing to give up, two hotheaded rivals try to pull Tayshia into the fray right before the rose ceremony. A group of the guys will be coached by former four-time Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas and current undefeated UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez through wrestling drills to prepare for a big match in front of the men not on the date. Fan-favorite Wells Adams calls the wild action with Chris Harrison. Who will fight for Tayshia’s heart and emerge victoriously? Finally, one smooth move will cement a bachelor’s status as public enemy number one with the other jealous men on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS
THE BACHELORETTE - “1606” – It’s “game on!” when Ashley I. and Jared pay a special visit to Tayshia, running and judging a competition to test the strength and maturity of eight of her suitors. Who will win the coveted title, and who will struggle to the finish line? Dramatic faceoffs between the men prove a distraction, but the Bachelorette manages to squeeze in some romance. Refusing to give up, two hotheaded rivals try to pull Tayshia into the fray right before the rose ceremony. A group of the guys will be coached by former four-time Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas and current undefeated UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez through wrestling drills to prepare for a big match in front of the men not on the date. Fan-favorite Wells Adams calls the wild action with Chris Harrison. Who will fight for Tayshia’s heart and emerge victoriously? Finally, one smooth move will cement a bachelor’s status as public enemy number one with the other jealous men on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

After shedding tears over her split from Zac Clark on the ‘Men Tell All’ episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Tayshia Adams explained on a podcast that she’s ‘still going through’ the post-breakup emotions.

Tayshia Adams, 30, briefly discussed her recent split from fiancé Zac Clark on the Dec. 7 episode of her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour. “I’m definitely hanging in there,” Tayshia told co-host Becca Kufrin, after addressing the breakup for the first time on the Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette that was filmed the night prior. “That day was really tough for me because that’s actually the day that the news broke to everyone,” Tayshia explained. “It was just very heavy, but I had a job to do at the same time.”

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark on season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Photo: ABC)

Tayshia, who got engaged to Zac on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, said that she appreciated the love she received when talking about the split on Men Tell All, which was filmed roughly a month ago. “I’m just really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that,” the reality star said. “But it doesn’t make any of that easier.” Tayshia then explained that for now, she won’t be sharing more details about the breakup. “I really said all I had to say on that stage. I don’t really have anything to add to it just because I’m still going through it all. And yeah, I spoke my piece. And one day, when I feel like I have more to say, I’m sure we can talk about it all,” she said.

Becca understood Tayshia’s feelings all too well. The 31-year-old ended her engagement with Garrett Ygrigoyen, the winner of her season of The Bachelorette, in 2020, and so she offered her co-host some kind words. “Breakups are never easy in general, but when you’re in such a public platform and everyone’s comments and criticism and opinions and words get you, it just makes it that much harder,” Becca told Tayshia. “So everyone listening, please give Tayshia some support, throw a prayer her way. And just know that you have so much love behind you, so much support. We’re wishing you both the best. And you know, it’s life. These things happen, and hopefully, you know, you can learn and grow and move on from that.”

Related Gallery

'The Bachelorette' Season 18: Photos Of Michelle Young & More

THE BACHELORETTE - “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” – Get ready for a wild night full of drama, reconciliation and even a few tears, when Michelle’s suitors reunite for the first time. Fifteen of the former housemates will have the chance to work through their differences and attempt to explain their missteps. Though some may accept responsibility for their actions, others have trouble facing the truth. Later, leading lady herself, Michelle, arrives to reconnect with her former beaus, sharing sweet moments with some of her guys, but what will she say to those who seemed to put their worst foot forward? All that, plus a look at the shocking conclusion of Michelle’s journey, a sneak peek of Clayton’s season of “The Bachelor” and everyone’s favorite tradition—bloopers! “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” airs MONDAY, DEC. 6 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, MICHELLE YOUNG, TAYSHIA ADAMS
THE BACHELORETTE - “1807” – It’s hometowns week! In a fun twist this season, Michelle’s final four men are bringing their families to her in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Designed to show off some of the guys’ own hometown stories, their dates are filled with skateboarding, apple-picking, a romantic prom and even a confession of falling in love. With so much at stake and so little time left, Michelle knows that tonight’s breakup will be the most difficult of the journey so far, and after seeing some red flags, she begins to wonder if all of her men are ready for love. Just in time, Michelle gets a special visit from two of her best friends, Bri and Serena P., who come to her emotional rescue, helping her navigate the ultimate question—did meeting their families change everything? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) NAYTE, MICHELLE YOUNG, JOE, BRANDON J.
THE BACHELORETTE - “1805” – “The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. It’s a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JOE, MICHELLE YOUNG

Tayshia & Zac
Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark at the Empire State Building on February 12, 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

On the Men Tell All, Tayshia told co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe that she was “heartbroken” in the wake of her split with Zac. “We tried really hard and I still love him very much. I’m not sure what the future holds,” she shared. “You know how it is. It’s really tough.” Later on, contestant Rodney Mathews joined the pair on stage to discuss his time on Michelle Young‘s season. He briefly told Tayshia he was “sorry to hear” about the engagement ending, which led to Tayshia breaking down and having to walk offstage.

Tayshia fell in love with Zac on her season of The Bachelorette, and accepted his proposal in late summer 2020. They stayed together through when the finale aired in December 2020, and Tayshia even moved to New York City to be with her man. The former couple ran the NYC marathon together in early November, after which Tayshia was briefly hospitalized with a kidney infection, and Zac didn’t appear to be by her side. On November 22, Tayshia’s rep confirmed the relationship was over.